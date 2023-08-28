Italtile Ltd press release for the year ended 30 June 2023

Final as at 25-08-2023

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

RETAIL BRANDS: STORES AND WEBSTORES

Foxcroft comments, "Despite the testing environment, we continued to roll out new stores, refurbishments and relocations in a measured manner. Seven CTM and TopT stores were opened, as well as three Easy Life Kitchens on Group-owned properties. Thirteen stores were revamped. We also continued to invest in online development, implementing wide-ranging improvements to the local online shopping experience and opening a new bespoke webstore for CTM Botswana, bringing our online stores to seven."

Italtile Retail's unique premium-end offering of cutting-edge international brands continued to lead its market segment, growing sales and profits, and improving productivity. The Commercial Projects division, which contributes 10% to the brand's total turnover, also benefitted from significant improvement in market activity.

Foxcroft says, "We are hopeful that the momentum in the projects segment will gain traction, which will also impact positively on our manufacturing division."

CTM operates in the most competitive space in the sector and the segment where consumers are extremely financially stressed. Notwithstanding widespread improvements to the customer shopping experience, the brand's results reflect the external challenges, with a slight decline in overall sales, profits and margins, albeit that the East African operation reported pleasing results. Based on the solid performance and proven demand in that region, CTM expanded its footprint with a new store in Nakuru, Kenya.

Foxcroft comments, "In celebration of CTM's 40th birthday, extensive promotions featuring weekly vouchers and cash-back rewards are being conducted to support customers in the current tough environment and ensure the brand remains top of mind for homeowners."

TOPT reported solid growth in sales value and volumes. Higher profits were achieved through improved cost leadership, although margins declined slightly.

Foxcroft notes, "TopT's strong positioning as a community champion was exemplified by the extremely popular Woza Ekhaya competition which now in its third year, awarded another winner with a new custom-made home. In addition, the brand continued to contribute to local youth job creation through its one-year work experience programme which provided internship opportunities to sixty young candidates."

INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAIN MANUFACTURERS

Production inefficiencies, steep inflationary input costs and weak market demand impacted negatively on Ceramic and Ezee Tile's results for the year. Combined sales rose by 4.1% although margins and profits declined, contributing substantially to the Group's 15% decrease in trading profit.

CERAMIC INDUSTRIES: This business has significant strategic importance for the Group given that one out of every two tiles, baths and toilets purchased in South Africa are manufactured by Ceramic.

Foxcroft explains, "Notwithstanding Ceramic's disappointing results, the business made good progress on its investment in technology. Production at the new Samca+ factory improved, a new spray dryer was installed at Samca Wall, and Gryphon successfully increased volumes and bedded down new technology and processes." He adds, "Improvement measures have been implemented to restructure the business, capacitate management and the operations teams, and refocus on efficiencies, systems, quality and costs."