Italy Innovazioni S p A : Ordinary shareolders meeting 26-28 February 2022

In accordance with Article 83-sexies of Legislative Decree No. 58/98, the right totake part in the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the vote granted by the Company'sshares is subject to the Company receiving a notice issued by an intermediary authorized in accordance with current

Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors and their term of office;

Shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A., on first call on 26 February 2022 at 5 p.m., c/o registered office of the Company located at Corso di Porta Vittoria, No. 13, Milano and, on second call on 28 February 2022 at 5 p.m., at the same location, to discuss and resolve on the following:

ITALY INNOVAZIONI S.P.A

Registered Office at Corso Di Porta Vittoria No. 13, MilanoShare Capital amounting

to EUR 3,823,190.00,

in Milano - Monza - Brianza - Lodi Companies' Register, No. 12807431007 VAT No. 12807431007 Administrative and Economic Index No. MI-2597251

legislation certifying the fact that the person in question holds shares in the Company on the basis of the accounts posted at the endof the accounting day of the seventh open market day prior to the date of the first call of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. 17 February 2022). Amounts receivable and payable recorded on the Company's accounts after that date are not relevant for the purpose of authorizing the person in question to exercise voting rights at the Shareholders'Meeting. Therefore, those who hold ordinary shares only after that date will not beentitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Intermediaries send notices to the Company in accordance with the current legislation. Intermediates' notices must reach the Company by the end of the third open market day preceding the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting. Theshareholder in question will, in any event, be entitled to take part and vote in the eventthat the said notices are received by the Company beyond the aforementioned term,provided that such notice is given before the start of the shareholders' meeting called with a single notice of call. There are no procedures for voting by correspondence or by electronic means.

VOTE BY PROXY - Any person entitled to take part in the Shareholders' Meeting can be represented by a proxy who has been delegated to do so with a written power of attorney in accordance with the provisions of Article 2372 of the Italian Civil Codeand Article 14 of the Articles of Association.

The explanatory report on the items on the agenda, which contains the full text ofthe proposals and resolutions, and the documents that will be submitted to the meeting will be at the shareholders' disposal at the registered office, as well as on the company's website.

Without prejudice to the delivery of the original proxy, the latter can be sent in advance by registered post to the Company's registered office or to the email address italy.innovazioni@legalmail.it.

Milano 1 February 2022

Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr Giorgio Rende

Page 2