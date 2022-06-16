Italy Innovazioni S p A : Proxy Card Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting June

ITALY INNOVAZIONI S.P.A. Milano - Corso di Porta Vittoria, 13
Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato per euro 3.823.190,00, deliberato per euro 4.198.190,00
Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Codice Fiscale e Partita IVA: 12807431007 - N. Rea: MI-2597251
Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting on 27 June 2022 - h. 4.30 pm - First Call c/o Registered
Office of the Company Located at Corso Di Porta Vittoria, 13, Milano and Ordinary
shareholder's Meeting on 29 June 2022 - h. 4.30 pm on Second Call at the same location
PROXY FOR PARTECIPATION IN THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING1
FILL OUT THE FORM CLEARLY AND LEGIBLY
I, the undersigned2:
Full name/Company name, ID Identity document Number/ VAT Number.
Place and date of birth
Address Line 1/ Registered Office (City, Zip Code, State).
Phone Number:
e-mail
Number of shares
Because you are entitled to exercise the right over the shares of Italy Innovazioni SpA as
-
shareholder3 ☐ pleedgee ☐ bearer ☐ usufructuary ☐ custodian
-
manager ☐ legal representative ☐ attorney with power of sub-delegation
I Delegate
1 La validità del presente modulo di delega è subordinata all'invio di apposita comunicazione a Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. da par te dell'intermediario abilitato di cui all'articolo 83-sexies del D. Lgs 58/1998 (c.d. record date), su richiesta del legittimato all'intervento e all'esercizio del diritto di voto.
2 Nome completo del soggetto legittimato così come appare sulla copia della comunicazione per l'intervento in assemblea di cui all'articolo 83-sexies del D. Lgs
58/1998
3 Per tale intendendosi il soggetto titolare delle azioni alla data di cui all'articolo 83 -sexies del D.Lgs 58/1998 (c.d. record date).
Full name or Company Name
to represent myself in the ordinary shareholder's meeting of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A., called on first call on the 27/06/2022, at 4.30 pm c/o registered office of the Company located at Corso di Porta Vittoria, No 13, city of Milano and in the second call on the 29/06/2022,at 4.30 pm, in the same place with reference to n. ordinary shares of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. to discuss and deliberate
ON THIS AGENDA
Ordinary part:
-
Approval of the financial statements at 31.12.2021, report of the Directors on the management activities, report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and report of the Independent Auditors. Related and consequent deliberations.
-
Allocation of the operating result; related and consequential deliberations.
-
Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors; appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors; determination of the compensation of the Board of Statutory Auditor.
-
Appointment of a three-year independent auditor: appointment of the independent audit firm; determination of the compensation of the independent audit firm; resolutions inherent and consequent.
-
Approval of the Rules of Procedure relating the functioning of the Board of Directors.
I fully approve what was done at the end of the discussion in the assembly
ATTACHMENTS
-
Communications from the intermediary pursuant to art. 83 sexies of D.lgs 58/1998
-
Proxy and delegated identity document.
ISTRUCTIONS FOR COMPLETING THE VOTING PROXY
In case of impossibility to participate in the Assembly the person entitled has the right to appoint as delegate for the intervention and vote a person of his choice
-
The proxy must be in writing, must be dated and signed and the name of the delegate must be entered by the shareholder and not by third parties;
-
Representation may be conferred only for individual meetings with effect also for subsequent convocations, except for (i) general power of attorney or (ii) power of attorney conferred by a company, association, foundation or other collective body or institution ("Body") an employee of his own;
-
In the cases referred to in points 2.(i) and 2.(ii) and whenever the person entitled to exercise the right to intervene and vote is an entity, a copy of the documentation that confers powers of representation must be attached to the delegation to be kept in the Company's files;
-
If the representation is conferred on an entity, it may delegate only one employee or collaborator;
-
The proxy may also be iussed to a person who is not a shareholder of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A.;
For any further clarification or information on how to partecipate in the shareholders' Meeting of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A., please contact the Company by e-mal:Italy.innovazioni@legalmail.it
In order to facilitate participation in the Assembly you are invited to anticipate this delegation and any supporting documentation which proves the signatory's powers, as soon as possible. The delegate may instead of the original deliver or transmit a copy, including on computer, of the delegation, certifying under his own responsibility the compliance of the delegation with the original and the identity of the delegate.
The documents, including this proxy must be sent to the company by registered post at the Company's head quarters in Milan, 20122, Corso di Porta Vittoria 13, or by electronic notification to the certified emailaddress Italy.innovazioni@legalmail.it.
PRIVACY INFORMATION
The personal data collected in this proxy model will be processed by Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. as data controller, solely for the purpose of carrying out this, also communicating them to third parties in relation to the related obligations, in compliance with and in accordance with the applicable legislation and the safety measures prescribed. With the subscription the interested party declares to have received all the information required pursuant to art. 13 of EU Regulation n. 2016/679 (GDPR) AND ART. 13 of D.Lgs 196/2003 and ss.mm.ii.