Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Italy Innovazioni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLITN   IT0005336521

ITALY INNOVAZIONI S.P.A.

(MLITN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:57 2022-06-06 am EDT
10.20 EUR    0.00%
02/16ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Proxy Card - Ordinary Shareholders meeting February 2022
PU
02/15ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Carta di delega - Assemblea ordinaria febbraio 2022
PU
02/10ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Ordinary shareolders meeting 26-28 February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy Innovazioni S p A : Proxy Card Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting June

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITALY INNOVAZIONI S.P.A. Milano - Corso di Porta Vittoria, 13

Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato per euro 3.823.190,00, deliberato per euro 4.198.190,00

Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Codice Fiscale e Partita IVA: 12807431007 - N. Rea: MI-2597251

*****

Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting on 27 June 2022 - h. 4.30 pm - First Call c/o Registered

Office of the Company Located at Corso Di Porta Vittoria, 13, Milano and Ordinary

shareholder's Meeting on 29 June 2022 - h. 4.30 pm on Second Call at the same location

PROXY FOR PARTECIPATION IN THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING1

FILL OUT THE FORM CLEARLY AND LEGIBLY

I, the undersigned2:

Full name/Company name, ID Identity document Number/ VAT Number.

Place and date of birth

Address Line 1/ Registered Office (City, Zip Code, State).

Phone Number:

e-mail

Number of shares

Because you are entitled to exercise the right over the shares of Italy Innovazioni SpA as

  • shareholder3 pleedgee bearer usufructuary custodian
  • manager legal representative attorney with power of sub-delegation

I Delegate

1 La validità del presente modulo di delega è subordinata all'invio di apposita comunicazione a Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. da par te dell'intermediario abilitato di cui all'articolo 83-sexies del D. Lgs 58/1998 (c.d. record date), su richiesta del legittimato all'intervento e all'esercizio del diritto di voto.

2 Nome completo del soggetto legittimato così come appare sulla copia della comunicazione per l'intervento in assemblea di cui all'articolo 83-sexies del D. Lgs

58/1998

3 Per tale intendendosi il soggetto titolare delle azioni alla data di cui all'articolo 83 -sexies del D.Lgs 58/1998 (c.d. record date).

Full name or Company Name

to represent myself in the ordinary shareholder's meeting of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A., called on first call on the 27/06/2022, at 4.30 pm c/o registered office of the Company located at Corso di Porta Vittoria, No 13, city of Milano and in the second call on the 29/06/2022,at 4.30 pm, in the same place with reference to n. ordinary shares of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. to discuss and deliberate

ON THIS AGENDA

Ordinary part:

  1. Approval of the financial statements at 31.12.2021, report of the Directors on the management activities, report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and report of the Independent Auditors. Related and consequent deliberations.
  2. Allocation of the operating result; related and consequential deliberations.
  3. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors; appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors; determination of the compensation of the Board of Statutory Auditor.
  4. Appointment of a three-year independent auditor: appointment of the independent audit firm; determination of the compensation of the independent audit firm; resolutions inherent and consequent.
  5. Approval of the Rules of Procedure relating the functioning of the Board of Directors.

I fully approve what was done at the end of the discussion in the assembly

DATE

SIGNATURE

ATTACHMENTS

  1. Communications from the intermediary pursuant to art. 83 sexies of D.lgs 58/1998
  2. Proxy and delegated identity document.

ISTRUCTIONS FOR COMPLETING THE VOTING PROXY

In case of impossibility to participate in the Assembly the person entitled has the right to appoint as delegate for the intervention and vote a person of his choice

  1. The proxy must be in writing, must be dated and signed and the name of the delegate must be entered by the shareholder and not by third parties;
  2. Representation may be conferred only for individual meetings with effect also for subsequent convocations, except for (i) general power of attorney or (ii) power of attorney conferred by a company, association, foundation or other collective body or institution ("Body") an employee of his own;
  3. In the cases referred to in points 2.(i) and 2.(ii) and whenever the person entitled to exercise the right to intervene and vote is an entity, a copy of the documentation that confers powers of representation must be attached to the delegation to be kept in the Company's files;
  4. If the representation is conferred on an entity, it may delegate only one employee or collaborator;
  5. The proxy may also be iussed to a person who is not a shareholder of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A.;

For any further clarification or information on how to partecipate in the shareholders' Meeting of Italy Innovazioni S.p.A., please contact the Company by e-mal:Italy.innovazioni@legalmail.it

In order to facilitate participation in the Assembly you are invited to anticipate this delegation and any supporting documentation which proves the signatory's powers, as soon as possible. The delegate may instead of the original deliver or transmit a copy, including on computer, of the delegation, certifying under his own responsibility the compliance of the delegation with the original and the identity of the delegate.

The documents, including this proxy must be sent to the company by registered post at the Company's head quarters in Milan, 20122, Corso di Porta Vittoria 13, or by electronic notification to the certified emailaddress Italy.innovazioni@legalmail.it.

***

PRIVACY INFORMATION

The personal data collected in this proxy model will be processed by Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. as data controller, solely for the purpose of carrying out this, also communicating them to third parties in relation to the related obligations, in compliance with and in accordance with the applicable legislation and the safety measures prescribed. With the subscription the interested party declares to have received all the information required pursuant to art. 13 of EU Regulation n. 2016/679 (GDPR) AND ART. 13 of D.Lgs 196/2003 and ss.mm.ii.

DATE

SIGNATURE

Disclaimer

Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALY INNOVAZIONI S.P.A.
02/16ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Proxy Card - Ordinary Shareholders meeting February 2022
PU
02/15ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Carta di delega - Assemblea ordinaria febbraio 2022
PU
02/10ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Ordinary shareolders meeting 26-28 February 2022
PU
2021ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Proxi for partecipation in the 2021 shareholder's meeting
PU
2021ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : Notice of call of the Shareholders Meeting for the approval of t..
PU
2021ITALY INNOVAZIONI S P A : restarts trading activity on shares
PU
2020ITALY INNOVAZIONI : S.p.A. announces an Amazon-supported joint venture with Jiangsu Shushi..
PU
2020ITALY INNOVAZIONI : Notice of call of the Shareholders Meeting 17 June 2020
PU
2020ITALY INNOVAZIONI : Temporary suspension of trading on shares
PU
2020ITALY INNOVAZIONI : Temporary stock suspension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2019 -0,44 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net cash 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 39,0 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 207x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Chart ITALY INNOVAZIONI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italy Innovazioni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution