Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Itamar Medical Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITMR   IL0011024580

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

(ITMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/15
3.221 ILS   +0.66%
02:40aITAMAR MEDICAL : Immediate Report
PU
12/16ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.(NASDAQCM : ITMR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
11/18ITAMAR MEDICAL : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itamar Medical : Immediate Report

12/18/2021 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT NO. 333-230799

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT NO. 333-236883

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Not Applicable

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Israel

N/A

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

9 Halamish Street

Caesarea 3088900, Israel

Tel: +972-4-6177000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's

principal executive offices)

Itamar Medical, Inc.

2007 Israeli Share Option Plan

2007 Equity Incentive Plan

Israeli Equity Incentive Plan 2016

2016 U.S. Equity Incentive Plan

(Full Title of the Plan)

3290 Cumberland Club Drive

Atlanta, GA 30339

Tel: +1-888-748-2627

(Name, address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

With copies to:

Joshua Kiernan

Ido Zemach, Adv.

Max Schleusener

Goldfarb Seligman & Co.

Michael Rosenberg

98 Yigal Alon Street

Latham & Watkins LLP

Tel-Aviv 6789141, Israel

28 HaArba'a Street

Telephone: +972-3-608-9999

North Tower, 34th floor

Facsimile: +972-3-608-9855

Tel Aviv 6473925

Israel

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: Not Applicable.

If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ¨

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933 check the following box. ¨

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨

  • The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

This Post-Effective Amendment (this "Post-EffectiveAmendment") relates to the following registration statements filed by Itamar Medical Ltd. (the "Registrant") in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction E to Form S-8 (collectively, the "Registration Statements" and each, a "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"):

  • Registration Statement No. 333-230799, filed with the SEC on April 10, 2019 and subsequently amended on June 19, 2019, pertaining to the registration of 56,719,250 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, of the Registrant ("Ordinary Shares"), with a maximum aggregate offering price of $20,686,163.74, under the Registrant's 2007 Israeli Share Option Plan, 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, Israeli Equity Incentive Plan 2016 and 2016 U.S. Equity Incentive Plan (collectively, the "Plans").
  • Registration Statement No. 333-236883, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020, pertaining to the registration of an additional 17,900,000 Ordinary Shares, with a maximum aggregate offering price of $33,116,800.00, under the Plans.

This Post-Effective Amendment is being filed solely for the purpose of amending the Registration Statements, as appropriate, to deregister any and all securities registered under the Registration Statements that remain unsold. As previously announced, (1) on September 13, 2021, the Registrant entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (together with the transactions contemplated thereby, the "Merger Agreement") with ZOLL Medical Corporation ("Parent"), Zeus Merger Sub Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Asahi Kasei Corporation ("Guarantor") and (2) on November 16, 2021, at the Special and 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Registrant's shareholders voted to approve the Merger and the Merger Agreement, amongst other proposals, each of which are detailed in the proxy statement attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Registrant's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, furnished to the SEC on October 14, 2021.

On December 16, 2021, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub was merged with and into the Registrant (the "Merger"), with the Registrant continuing as the surviving company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, and all outstanding Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares of the Registrant) were cancelled. In connection with the Merger, the Registrant has terminated all offerings of the Registrant's securities pursuant to the Registration Statements. In accordance with an undertaking made by the Registrant in each Registration Statement to remove from registration, by means of a post-effective amendment, any of the securities that had been registered for issuance and remain unsold at the termination of such offering, the Registrant hereby removes from registration by means of this Post-Effective Amendment all of such securities registered and remaining unsold under each Registration Statement.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statements to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in Caesarea, Israel, on December 16, 2021.

No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statements in reliance upon Rule 478 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

By:

/s/ Shy Basson

Name:

Shy Basson

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT NO. 333-230799

POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT NO. 333-236883

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Not Applicable

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Israel

N/A

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

9 Halamish Street

Caesarea 3088900, Israel

Tel: +972-4-6177000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's

principal executive offices)

Itamar Medical, Inc.

2007 Israeli Share Option Plan

2007 Equity Incentive Plan

Israeli Equity Incentive Plan 2016

2016 U.S. Equity Incentive Plan

(Full Title of the Plan)

3290 Cumberland Club Drive

Atlanta, GA 30339

Tel: +1-888-748-2627

(Name, address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

With copies to:

Joshua Kiernan

Ido Zemach, Adv.

Max Schleusener

Goldfarb Seligman & Co.

Michael Rosenberg

98 Yigal Alon Street

Latham & Watkins LLP

Tel-Aviv 6789141, Israel

28 HaArba'a Street

Telephone: +972-3-608-9999

North Tower, 34th floor

Facsimile: +972-3-608-9855

Tel Aviv 6473925

Israel

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: Not Applicable.

If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ¨

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933 check the following box. ¨

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ¨

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itamar Medical Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 07:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.
02:40aITAMAR MEDICAL : Immediate Report
PU
12/16ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.(NASDAQCM : ITMR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
11/18ITAMAR MEDICAL : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
11/18Itamar Medical Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/18Itamar Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
10/29Merger Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
10/12ITAMAR MEDICAL : NOTICE OF SPECIAL AND 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form ..
PU
09/20ITAMAR MEDICAL : SVB Leerink Downgrades Itamar Medical to Market Perform From Outperform, ..
MT
09/14ITAMAR MEDICAL : Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Itamar Medical to Neutral From Buy, S..
MT
09/14ITAMAR MEDICAL : HC Wainwright Downgrades Itamar Medical to Neutral from Buy, Sets $31 Pri..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 509 M 508 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Itamar Medical Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,22 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilad Glick President, CEO & VP-Sales & Marketing
Shy Basson Chief Financial Officer
Giora Yaron Chairman
Efrat Litman Vice President-Advanced Research & Development
Jennifer Cook Global Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.50.80%508
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.78%256 553
DANAHER CORPORATION41.09%223 956
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.73%120 532
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG52.36%80 896
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION33.86%76 244