ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

(ITMR)
Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/17/2020 | 04:05pm EST

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology and digital health company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Piper Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Dates: Tuesday, December 1-Thursday December 3, 2020
Format: Fireside chat available the week of November 23, 2020
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.itamar-medical.com.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPAT™, is commercially available within major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412
investors@itamar-medical.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,92 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 265 M 266 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Itamar Medical Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,82 ILS
Last Close Price 2,17 ILS
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilad Glick President, CEO & VP-Sales & Marketing
Giora Yaron Chairman
Shay Basson Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Efrat Litman Vice President-Advanced Research & Development
Jennifer Cook Global Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.48.23%272
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC50.40%190 633
DANAHER CORPORATION49.63%163 138
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.28.26%89 129
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.86.54%64 873
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-15.90%54 456
