Certain Common Stock of Itamiarts.Inc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Itamiarts.Inc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 89 days starting from 8-APR-2024 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

In addition, K&P Partners No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership and Shikigaku No. 1 Investment Limited Partnership, which are our shareholders, will inform the lead manager that after the date of signing the principal underwriting agreement and the date of listing (commencement of trading) (including the day of trading), During the period until July 6, 2024, which is the 90th day, without the prior written consent of the lead manager, the Company's common stock may be sold (provided that the sale price is less than the issue price in the "First Offering Guidelines"). 1.5 times or more, excluding sales on the Tokyo Stock Exchange conducted through the lead manager after the initial price on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has been established.



In addition, the Company will provide the lead manager with the lead manager's prior notice during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement until October 4, 2024, which is the 180th day after the listing (trading start) date (including the day). Without our written consent, we may issue our common stock, issue securities that are convertible or exchangeable for our common stock, or issue securities with the right to acquire or receive our common stock (with the exception of this offering, Third-party allotment of capital to the lead manager company, which was resolved at the company's board of directors meeting held on March 4, 2024, in connection with the stock split, the issuance of stock acquisition rights as stock options, and the secondary offering through over-allotment.