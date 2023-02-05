INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on Fed rate-hike fears, Adani uncertainty

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower
on Monday, dragged down by IT services companies, after a strong
U.S. jobs report renewed fears that the Federal Reserve was
likely to continue with aggressive rate hikes for longer.
An ongoing selloff in Adani Group stocks further pressured
domestic equities, dragging the Nifty 50 index down
0.39% to 17,784.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.25%
to 60,577.20, as of 09:45 a.m. IST.
Wall Street equities fell on Friday after nonfarm payrolls
rose by 517,000 jobs in January, way above a Reuters estimate of
185,000.
The strong report heightened fears that the Fed might
continue its rate hike trajectory, with interest rate futures
now pointing to chances of the central bank delivering at least
two more rate hikes.
Indian information technology stocks fell over
1.1%, with nine of the 10 constituents logging losses on
rate-hike concerns in the U.S.
IT companies in the country count some of the biggest
U.S. firms as their clients. Any potential slowdown in the
world's largest economy typically has an adverse impact on the
companies' growth prospects.
Meanwhile, analysts said that the selloff in Adani stocks
had created panic in Indian markets. Ratings agency Moody's
warned that the tumble in Adani group stocks could hit the
conglomerate's ability to raise capital.
Thirty nine of Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Adani
Enterprises falling the most while ITC and
State Bank of India advanced after reporting
better-than-expected rise in net profit in third quarter, post
market hours on Friday.
Asian markets too slid on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shedding 1.83%.
($1 = 82.2060 Indian rupees)
