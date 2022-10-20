Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  ITC Limited
  News
  Summary
    ITC   INE154A01025

ITC LIMITED

(ITC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:38 2022-10-20 am EDT
345.85 INR   -0.14%
INDIA STOCKS- Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike fears

10/20/2022 | 12:17am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, following dour sentiment in other Asian markets for risky assets as U.S. Treasury yields surged on fears that the Federal Reserve will continue on its aggressive rate-hike path.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.44% at 17,434.75 as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.38% to 58,884.30. Both indexes had risen for four straight sessions.

In broader Asia, Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell to more than two-year low, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a fresh 14-year high.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 4.54 billion Indian rupees ($54.71 million) worth of Indian equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought net 9.08 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Among stocks, cigarettes-to-consumer goods maker ITC Ltd was up 0.29%, ahead of its quarterly results.

Nifty's automobile and metal indexes were down 1.2% and 1.09%, respectively. ($1 = 82.9880 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITC LIMITED -0.16% 345.85 Delayed Quote.56.07%
NIFTY 50 -0.24% 17472.55 Delayed Quote.0.77%
SENSEX BSE30 0.25% 59107.19 Real-time Quote.1.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 679 B 8 182 M 8 182 M
Net income 2023 176 B 2 126 M 2 126 M
Net cash 2023 155 B 1 871 M 1 871 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 4 296 B 51 795 M 51 795 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
EV / Sales 2024 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 23 829
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart ITC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 346,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Puri Chairman & Managing Director
Supratim Dutta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Soumitra Mukherjee Chief Scientist, Head-Research & Development
Tunal Kumar Ghosal Compliance Officer & Head-Investor Service Centre
Meera Shankar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITC LIMITED56.07%51 276
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-5.53%80 623
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.4.39%28 838
KT&G CORPORATION11.39%7 339
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-5.18%6 882
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO BANGLADESH COMPANY LIMITED-18.39%2 796