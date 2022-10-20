INDIA STOCKS- Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike fears

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower
on Thursday, following dour sentiment in other Asian markets for
risky assets as U.S. Treasury yields surged on fears that the
Federal Reserve will continue on its aggressive rate-hike path.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.44% at 17,434.75
as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.38%
to 58,884.30. Both indexes had risen for four straight sessions.
In broader Asia, Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan,
fell to more than two-year low, while the yield
on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a fresh
14-year high.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net 4.54 billion
Indian rupees ($54.71 million) worth of Indian equities on
Wednesday, while domestic investors bought net 9.08 billion
rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with
the National Stock Exchange.
Among stocks, cigarettes-to-consumer goods maker ITC Ltd
was up 0.29%, ahead of its quarterly results.
Nifty's automobile and metal
indexes were down 1.2% and 1.09%, respectively.
($1 = 82.9880 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)