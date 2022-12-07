ITC : Acquisition

Acquisition of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Delectable Technologies Private Limited ('Delectable')
Further to our letter dated 13th November, 2019, we write to advise, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company has acquired on 6th December, 2022, in the fourth tranche, 1,967 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ` 10/- each of Delectable.
With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding in Delectable aggregates 33.42% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.
Yours faithfully,
ITC Limited
RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGHI
Digitally signed by
RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGHI
Date: 2022.12.07 12:11:05 +05'30'
(R. K. Singhi)
Executive Vice President &
Company Secretary
