ITC : Acquisition

7th December, 2022 The Manager The General Manager The Secretary Listing Department Dept. of Corporate Services The Calcutta Stock National Stock Exchange of BSE Ltd. Exchange Ltd. India Ltd. P. J. Towers 7, Lyons Range Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street Kolkata 700 001 Plot No. C-1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Acquisition of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Delectable Technologies Private Limited ('Delectable')

Further to our letter dated 13th November, 2019, we write to advise, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company has acquired on 6th December, 2022, in the fourth tranche, 1,967 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ` 10/- each of Delectable.

With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding in Delectable aggregates 33.42% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Yours faithfully,

ITC Limited