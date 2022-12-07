Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ITC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITC   INE154A01025

ITC LIMITED

(ITC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:23 2022-12-07 am EST
340.80 INR   +1.04%
02:48aITC Acquires Preference Shares of Delectable Technologies
MT
02:42aItc : Acquisition
PU
11/30Itc : News Verification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITC : Acquisition

12/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7th December, 2022

The Manager

The General Manager

The Secretary

Listing Department

Dept. of Corporate Services

The Calcutta Stock

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Ltd.

India Ltd.

P. J. Towers

7, Lyons Range

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

Kolkata 700 001

Plot No. C-1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Acquisition of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Delectable Technologies Private Limited ('Delectable')

Further to our letter dated 13th November, 2019, we write to advise, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company has acquired on 6th December, 2022, in the fourth tranche, 1,967 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ` 10/- each of Delectable.

With the aforesaid acquisition, the Company's shareholding in Delectable aggregates 33.42% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Yours faithfully,

ITC Limited

RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGHI

Digitally signed by

RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGHI

Date: 2022.12.07 12:11:05 +05'30'

(R. K. Singhi)

Executive Vice President &

Company Secretary

  1. Securities Exchange Commission Division of Corporate Finance
    Office of International Corporate Finance Mail Stop 3-9
    450 Fifth Street Washington DC 20549 U.S.A.
  1. Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 35A Boulevard Joseph II
    L- 1840 Luxembourg

Disclaimer

ITC Limited published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITC LIMITED
02:48aITC Acquires Preference Shares of Delectable Technologies
MT
02:42aItc : Acquisition
PU
11/30Itc : News Verification
PU
11/30Itc : Loss of share certificate
PU
11/30Itc : Loss of share certificate
PU
11/09Indian Indices End Lower; Hindalco Industries Drops 5%
MT
11/02Indian Indices Close in Red Midweek; Bharti Airtel Drops 3%
MT
10/28ITC Completes Acquisition of 22% Stake in Indian Personal Care Products Brand
MT
10/28Itc : Acquisition
PU
10/28ITC Limited acquired additional 13.3% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 684 B 8 298 M 8 298 M
Net income 2023 180 B 2 185 M 2 185 M
Net cash 2023 181 B 2 196 M 2 196 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 4 186 B 50 777 M 50 777 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 23 829
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart ITC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 337,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Puri Chairman & Managing Director
Supratim Dutta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Soumitra Mukherjee Chief Scientist, Head-Research & Development
Tunal Kumar Ghosal Compliance Officer & Head-Investor Service Centre
Meera Shankar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITC LIMITED54.69%50 777
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-2.49%85 361
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.19.87%36 219
KT&G CORPORATION23.67%8 976
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-4.15%7 222
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.-33.59%4 040