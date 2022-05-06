Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. ITC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITC   INE154A01025

ITC LIMITED

(ITC)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/06 12:31:33 am EDT
266.10 INR   +1.55%
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
05/03ITC Partners With Indian Technology Institute for Research on Sustainability
MT
04/21Indian Indices Close on Positive Note; Eicher Motors Jumps 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries

05/06/2022 | 12:33am EDT
A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tumbled over 1% on Friday, tracking a decline in Asian peers as U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight on worries the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike this week may not be enough to help fight surging inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.59% at 16,417.65 as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.39% to 54,928.29. The benchmark indexes looked set to fall for a fourth straight week.

All Nifty 50 components were trading lower, with the metal, IT, auto and finance sub-indexes among the top losers, declining between 1% and 2%.

Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, was down 0.9%. The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to report quarterly results later in the day.

Asian stocks fell over concerns that U.S. Federal Reserve and some other major central banks will have to raise interest rates even more aggressively to combat red-hot inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point as expected and Chair Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out a hike of 75 basis points in the next meeting.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.71062 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.23694 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.77887 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.05279 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.013037 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
ITC LIMITED 1.74% 266.1 Delayed Quote.19.12%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1.30% 910.75 Delayed Quote.7.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.6421 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
NIFTY 50 -1.52% 16423.65 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
NIFTY 500 -1.62% 14158.45 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.55% 2626.2 Delayed Quote.13.74%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.14% 410.6791 Real-time Quote.50.05%
SENSEX 30 0.06% 55702.23 Real-time Quote.-4.38%

Analyst Recommendations on ITC LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 557 B 7 281 M 7 281 M
Net income 2022 151 B 1 975 M 1 975 M
Net cash 2022 225 B 2 941 M 2 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 3 230 B 42 204 M 42 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 26 071
Free-Float 67,8%
Technical analysis trends ITC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 262,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Puri Chairman & Managing Director
Supratim Dutta Chief Financial Officer
Jagdish Singh Vice President-Finance, IT & Procurement
Soumitra Mukherjee Chief Scientist, Head-Research & Development
V. Kulkarni Chief Operating Officer-PSPD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITC LIMITED19.12%42 204
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.19.01%102 115
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-4.07%30 425
KT&G CORPORATION4.94%7 870
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.52%7 809
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK0.33%4 088