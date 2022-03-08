iTech Minerals : Ionic Component Confirmed at Kaolin-REE Project

ASX RELEASE

9 March 2022

Next Steps

Discussions have been held with ANSTO to determine the best sample size, location and leaching conditions to undertake a comprehensive program of metallurgical optimisation. Options include varying a range of conditions including varying pH and leach times, multiple leach stages and the additional washing steps.

Samples from the recent drilling program at Ethiopia, Burtons and Bartels are currently with geochemical laboratories for analysis. Once results have been received by iTech, the company will select representative samples from all three prospects to undergo a program of metallurgical optimisation. Samples will be selected to broadly assess metallurgical performance of mineralisation from differing geological characteristics such as regolith zones and varying depths from surface.

For further information please contact the authorising officer Michael Schwarz:

Michael Schwarz, FAusIMM, AIG

Managing Director

mschwarz@itechminerals.com.au Ph: +61 2 5850 0000

Or

Gavan H Farley

Director - Corporate Advisory

Novus Capital

Mob: +61 420 520 300

Main: +61 2 9375 0114

gavan.farley@novuscapital.com.au

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information which relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Michael Schwarz. Mr Schwarz has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr Schwarz is a full-time employee of iTech Minerals Ltd and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Schwarz consents to the inclusion of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

The information contained in this report, relating to metallurgical results, is based on, and fairly and accurately represent the information and supporting documentation prepared by Damian Connelly. Mr Connelly is a full-time employee of METS Engineering who are a Contractor to iTech, and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Connelly has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Connelly consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the results in the form and context in which they appear.