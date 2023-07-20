UNITED STATES

Date of Report: July 20, 2023

ITEM 9 LABS CORP.

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership

Viridis Group Holdings, LLC and Viridis Group I9 Capital LLC vs Item 9 Labs Corp

On July 11, 2023, Viridis Group Holdings, LLC ("VGH") and Viridis Group I9 Capital LLC ("VI9") collectively filed a motion, requesting the Superior Court of Arizona ("Court"), in the County of Maricopa, to appoint a receiver over Item 9 Labs Corp., a Delaware Corporation. The Company stipulated and agreed to the receiver appointment. On July 14, 2023, the Superior Court of Arizona, in the County of Maricopa appointed Jeremiah Foster, Resolute Commercial ("Receiver"). Effective immediately, the Receiver was granted possession, custody, and control of all the real, personal, tangible and intangible property owned by Item 9 Labs Corp. ("Item 9", or the "Receivership Entity"), or in which the Receivership Entity has an interest. The Receiver is authorized and is entitled to exercise all of the Receivership Entity's rights in any and all Property in which the Receivership Entity has an interest. The Receiver is appointed to manage, maintain and preserve the Property for the duration of this receivership in a reasonable, prudent, diligent and efficient manner to maximize its value for the benefit of the Receivership Entity's equity interest holders and creditors.

Related Party Disclosures

Douglas Bowden, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Item 9 Labs Corp and Interim CEO, and Andrew Bowden, former CEO and former member of the Board of Directors of Item 9 Labs Corp hold the controlling interests of Viridis Group Holdings, LLC and Viridis Group I9 Capital LLC.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directions or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer

Douglas Bowden - Resignation

As described above in Item 1.03, two entities in which Douglas Bowden has controlling interest in requested the Court to appoint a receiver of Item 9 Labs Corp. As such, Douglas Bowden has resigned his positions as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp, effective July 18, 2023. The positions will be left vacant until further notice due to the receivership appointment.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.