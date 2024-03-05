WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on EOS-984, a first-in-class small molecule antagonist targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.



Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 734, “Inhibition of equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 relieves intracellular adenosine-mediated immune suppression”

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics: Tumor Microenvironment

Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Poster Section 29



About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About EOS-984

EOS-984 is a first-in-class small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) designed to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation. The therapeutic candidate has the potential to fully reverse the profound immunosuppressive action of adenosine on T and B cells and is in Phase 1 development.

