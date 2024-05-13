lightweight, high conductivity, low transmission loss, and high thermal conductivity, making it applicable to the design of high-speed,high-frequency, and high-density circuits.

In addition to the attentive efforts exerted in the development of new materials, the Company will continue to improve the performance of high-frequency,high-speed, and low-loss transmission products, and deploy them in next-generation communication infrastructure, e.g., AI data centers, intelligent automative electronics, smartphones, AI PC/laptops, and other relevant products, aiming to consolidate its leading position as a global high-end laminate material supplier.

With respect to flexible PCBs, ITEQ will place continual emphasis on consumer electronics and new energy automotives. For consumer electronics, the Company will further improve existing low-loss materials and ion-migration-resistant materials, and introduce suitable laminates and cover films with high bending resistance on this basis in consideration of the gradual increase of application needs for foldable screens, etc. As for new energy automotives, the Company will develop high-reliability laminate and cover film products to meet the high graded requirements of material reliability for vehicles and energy storage.

ITEQ will further promote the research and development of ESG. In response to increasingly strict environmental regulations of each country, the Company will integrate the thinking of green products early in the selection stage of new raw materials during research and development, and further reduce or eliminate the use of materials that contain hazardous substances; in addition, considering the global Net Zero by 2050 trend, the Company will continue to review, reduce, and optimize the carbon footprint of raw materials in the hope that we can realize our commitment to corporate social responsibility and set a good example.

II. Summary of 2023 Business Plan

(I) Management Principles

1. With the focus on our existing business on "High-end Electronic Materials" and extending to integrate high-density interconnect copper foil laminate and carrier board's copper foil laminate, we are committed to becoming the leader of high- speed, high-frequency, and low-loss materials, high-reliability automotive materials, and halogen-free and environmentally friendly materials manufacturer. The applications of our products include AI server applications, 5G infrastructure, network communications, data centers, automotive electronics, smartphones, consumer electronics, and other related products. We are confident we can increase our market share in the high-end electronic copper foil laminate market.

2. Quality has been the foundation of our sustainable business development. We will continue to strengthen and improve the quality control system of the supply chain, including raw material supplier management, controlling the factory's manufacturing processes and center of the quality control group, continuously improving yield, and the quality and reliability monitoring of output to comply with international regulations and customers' incoming material regulations and standards. We have established a comprehensive manufacturing and quality assurance system and capabilities for the Group, and enhanced our capabilities in manufacturing high-end products. At the same time, we have reduced the production costs of mature products and minimized quality anomalies, aiming to strengthen the company's manufacturing quality and increase stable profitability.

3. Facing volatile geopolitical development, the division of technologies, and the post- pandemic era, global mainstream hardware markets are still expected to develop