ITEQ : Announcement of cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to NT$300 million.
07/22/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
16:21:53
Subject
Announcement of cumulative value of shares
repurchased amounted to NT$300 million.
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/07/22
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):6,400,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common stock.
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):468,841,626
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):73.26
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):6,400,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.67
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.