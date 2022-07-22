Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ITEQ Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6213   TW0006213002

ITEQ CORPORATION

(6213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
76.30 TWD   +2.28%
07/08ITEQ : Board of Directors Approved Share Share Repurchase Plan
PU
07/08ITEQ Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, representing 2.61% for TWD 16,441.41 million.
CI
07/08ITEQ Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
ITEQ : Announcement of cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to NT$300 million.

07/22/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 16:21:53
Subject 
 Announcement of cumulative value of shares
repurchased amounted to NT$300 million.
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/07/22
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):6,400,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common stock.
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):468,841,626
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):73.26
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):6,400,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.67
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ITEQ Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
