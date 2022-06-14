ITEQ : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/14 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends to common share holders NT$1,914,786,090 (NTD5.0/share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/01 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/02 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/06 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/06 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Cash dividends Payment date:2022/08/04 (2)The above-mentioned dividend distribution ratio is based on the number of 382,957,218 shares outstanding as of June 14, 2022