    6213   TW0006213002

ITEQ CORPORATION

(6213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
100.00 TWD   -3.85%
03:13aITEQ : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
PU
03:03aITEQ : Major resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/07ITEQ : to Goldman Sachs' Online Investor Conference
PU
ITEQ : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:05:35
Subject 
 Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividends to common share holders NT$1,914,786,090 (NTD5.0/share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/01
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/02
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/06
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/06
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1)Cash dividends Payment date:2022/08/04
 (2)The above-mentioned dividend distribution ratio is based on the number of
    382,957,218 shares outstanding as of June 14, 2022

Disclaimer

ITEQ Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 179 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net income 2022 3 297 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2022 2 625 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 38 296 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 876
Free-Float 51,1%
