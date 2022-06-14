ITEQ : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:05:35
Subject
Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends to common share holders NT$1,914,786,090 (NTD5.0/share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/01
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/02
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/06
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/06
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividends Payment date:2022/08/04
(2)The above-mentioned dividend distribution ratio is based on the number of
382,957,218 shares outstanding as of June 14, 2022