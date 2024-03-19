ITEQ Corp is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture, processing and sale of multilayer printed circuit substrates and copper-clad laminates (CCLs). The Company's main products include polypropylene (PP) fiberglass film, CCLs, multilayer boards (MLBs) and others. The Company's products are mainly applied in long term evolution (LTE) base stations, remote products, automobile industry, car networking, Internet of Things, smart homes, smart phones and tablet computers. The Company distributes its products in domestic market to overseas markets.

Sector Semiconductors