Subject: ITEQ Corporation to Attend MACQUARIE GLOBAL A.I. CONFERENCE
Date: 2023/11/09
Time: 11:00AM
Location: Grand Hyatt Taipei
Remarks: ITEQ Corporation will attend MACQUARIE GLOBAL A.I. CONFERENCE on 2023/11/09 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial results.
