Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ITEQ Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6213   TW0006213002

ITEQ CORPORATION

(6213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
66.10 TWD   +2.48%
04:53aITEQ : to Attend President Securities Investor Conference
PU
08/02ITEQ Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/02ITEQ : The Company's consolidated financial report of 2022Q2 approved by the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITEQ : to Attend President Securities Investor Conference

08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 16:42:42
Subject 
 ITEQ Corporation to Attend President Securities
Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 President Securities Headquarters (1F., No.8, Dongxing Rd.,Taipei City)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 ITEQ Corporation will attend President Securities Investor Conference on
 2022/08/17 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial
 results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ITEQ Corporation published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITEQ CORPORATION
04:53aITEQ : to Attend President Securities Investor Conference
PU
08/02ITEQ Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/02ITEQ : The Company's consolidated financial report of 2022Q2 approved by the Board of Dire..
PU
08/01ITEQ : To Announce the Resignation of Institutional Director Director
PU
08/01ITEQ Corporation Announces Resignation of Shih-Fang Cheng and Jin-Yuan Wang as Institut..
CI
07/29ITEQ : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase (14th time)
PU
07/27ITEQ : Announcement of cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to NT$300 million.
PU
07/22ITEQ : Announcement of cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to NT$300 million.
PU
07/08ITEQ : Board of Directors Approved Share Share Repurchase Plan
PU
07/08ITEQ Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, representing 2.61% ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 448 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2022 2 621 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net Debt 2022 169 M 5,64 M 5,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 24 652 M 822 M 822 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 660
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart ITEQ CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITEQ Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITEQ CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 66,10 TWD
Average target price 93,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsin Hui Tsai Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Jung Tsan Chou Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Tsai Chen Chairman
Tarun Amla Chief Technology Officer & VP-North America
Hsiu Tsung Liang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITEQ CORPORATION-53.45%822
MEDIATEK INC.-42.52%36 306
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.56%20 970
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-26.90%18 196
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-22.70%11 244
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.60%7 775