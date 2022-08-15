ITEQ : to Attend President Securities Investor Conference
08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
16:42:42
Subject
ITEQ Corporation to Attend President Securities
Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
President Securities Headquarters (1F., No.8, Dongxing Rd.,Taipei City)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
ITEQ Corporation will attend President Securities Investor Conference on
2022/08/17 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial
results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
