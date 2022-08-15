ITEQ : to Attend President Securities Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:00 PM 3.Location of institutional investor conference: President Securities Headquarters (1F., No.8, Dongxing Rd.,Taipei City) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: ITEQ Corporation will attend President Securities Investor Conference on 2022/08/17 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.