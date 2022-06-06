ITEQ : to Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA)

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 AM 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: ITEQ Corporation will attend Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA) on 2022/06/08 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.