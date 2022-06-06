Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ITEQ Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6213   TW0006213002

ITEQ CORPORATION

(6213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
103.50 TWD    0.00%
03:02aITEQ : to Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA)
PU
05/19ITEQ : 2022q1
PU
05/09ITEQ : 2021Q4 Consolidated Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITEQ : to Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA)

06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:50:43
Subject 
 ITEQ Corporation to Nomura Investment Forum Asia
2022 (NIFA)
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 ITEQ Corporation will attend Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA) on
 2022/06/08 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial
 results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ITEQ Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITEQ CORPORATION
03:02aITEQ : to Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA)
PU
05/19ITEQ : 2022q1
PU
05/09ITEQ : 2021Q4 Consolidated Results
PU
05/06ITEQ Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/12ITEQ : to attend the 11th Taiwan CEO Week virtual conference jointly hosted by TWSE and QI..
PU
04/04MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC : Notice of Establishment of Joint Venture with ITEQ ..
AQ
04/01ITEQ : Notice of Establishment of Joint Venture with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
PU
03/22ITEQ : to attend BofA Securities 2022 APAC TMT Conference
PU
03/16ITEQ Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16ITEQ : Announce the change of the company's Financial Officer, Accounting Officer, Corpora..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36 179 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net income 2022 3 297 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 2 625 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 39 636 M 1 350 M 1 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 876
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart ITEQ CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITEQ Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITEQ CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 103,50 TWD
Average target price 125,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsin Hui Tsai Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Jung Tsan Chou Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Tsai Chen Chairman
Tarun Amla Chief Technology Officer & VP-North America
Hsiu Tsung Liang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITEQ CORPORATION-27.11%1 350
MEDIATEK INC.-24.54%48 671
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-31.22%17 172
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.64%16 884
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-27.53%10 672
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-11.90%10 226