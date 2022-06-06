ITEQ : to Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA)
06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Provided by: ITEQ CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
14:50:43
Subject
ITEQ Corporation to Nomura Investment Forum Asia
2022 (NIFA)
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
ITEQ Corporation will attend Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 (NIFA) on
2022/06/08 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial
results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.