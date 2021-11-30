Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  ITEQ Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6213   TW0006213002

ITEQ CORPORATION

(6213)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/29
125 TWD   -1.19%
03:01aITEQ : to attend SinoPac Securities 4Q21 Industry Investment Forum
PU
02:51aITEQ : to attend Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021
PU
11/24ITEQ : to attend Yuanta Securities 2022 Investment Forum
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITEQ : to attend Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021

11/30/2021 | 02:51am EST
ITEQ Corporation to attend Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021 2021-11-29/0 Comments/in news, News/by 網站管理員

Date: 2021/12/1
Time: 09:00 AM
Location: Online Conference
Remarks: ITEQ Corporation will attend Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021 on 2021/12/01 to discuss the Company's published operational and financial results.

Disclaimer

ITEQ Corporation published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 07:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 32 932 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net income 2021 3 160 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2021 402 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 47 870 M 1 722 M 1 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 795
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart ITEQ CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITEQ Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITEQ CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 125,00 TWD
Average target price 165,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsin Hui Tsai Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Jung Tsan Chou Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Tsai Chen Chairman
Tarun Amla Chief Technology Officer & VP-North America
Hsiu Tsung Liang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITEQ CORPORATION-9.42%1 722
MEDIATEK INC.37.88%57 328
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.99%25 354
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.1.33%25 218
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.56.86%19 496
SILERGY CORP.85.48%14 959