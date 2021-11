ITS Heartland

Meet your 2021 Heartland Meeting Committees

Agenda

Slade Engstrom *, Lonnie Burklund

Abstracts

Henry Brown*, Lee Baer, Hemin Mohammed

Keynote Speakers

Slade Engstrom* Student Competition Hemin Mohammed< /a>*, Lindsay Francis Technical Tours Shari Hilliard *, Sara Peters, Kurt Rotering

Monday AM Session

Kurt Roterin g*, Chris Washburn, Lindsay Francis

Monday PM Sessions

Slade Engstr om*

Social Event (Monday night)

Shari Hilliard*, Lindsay Francis, Anthony Gallo

Tuesday Reception (i.e. Vendor Reception)

Jamie Gilb ert*, Slade Engstrom, Lonnie Burklund

Best of ITS

Anthony G allo*, Alex Wassman

*First name listed is Committee Lead and may be contacted if you have any questions or would like to join.