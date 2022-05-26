Iteris Announces Availability of Customizable Enhanced Mobility Data

ClearData™ Combines Multiple Data Sources Uniquely Cross-Referenced For Accuracy, And Delivered As Data-as-a-Service

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, announces the addition of customizable ClearData™ traffic management feeds adding to its extensive mobility solutions offerings. Iteris’ ClearMobility® Cloud analytics engine produces ClearData, a validated proprietary service, that is produced by aggregating third-party mobility data that include incident, speed, construction and connected vehicle GPS probes. ClearData is delivered to public- and private-sector clients via subscription-based direct computer data feeds or application programming interfaces (APIs).

ClearData’s enhanced data feeds are extremely reliable, accurate and current, eliminating redundancies and other errors for best-in-class traffic pattern analysis, forecasting and planning.

Iteris’ ClearData offers exceptional data tracking with its combination of connected vehicle, commercial fleet and mobile GPS probes. It also provides extensive coverage and is available nationwide on all roadways, including freeways, major arterials and urban streets. Connected vehicle probes offer precise data and better reflect consumer vehicle movement. Crucially, these data types are cross-referenced and curated to avoid erroneous road closure reporting through a combination of technology and experienced Iteris traffic analysts to resolve data conflicts other traffic software platforms typically miss.

“The unique combination of powerful software-driven event detection and conflict resolution overseen by human editors provides unparalleled mobility reporting, mapping and advisory information,” said Will Cousins, senior vice president and general manager of Applications and Cloud Solutions at Iteris. “We are thrilled to be able to provide ClearData to power public alerts that better reflect actual road closures. This is what makes ClearData unique. Yet the utility of ClearData is not limited to the public sector, and it can for example offer congestion monitoring for professional sports teams and live event organizers, real-time incident data to give broadcast traffic reports a competitive edge, proven and accurate travel time data to help fleet and logistics operators optimize routes and improve delivery time, or accurate traffic alerts to allow road construction firms to improve work zone safety.”

In addition to being delivered as direct computer data feeds or APIs, ClearData is also available through ClearGuide®, Iteris’ mobility intelligence solution, and adds powerful new transportation data that expand the software’s capabilities to provide unparalleled levels of real-time and historical visualizations that help users make informed operational traffic management decisions.

ClearData is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the capabilities and benefits of our ClearData traffic management feeds. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and products in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to effectively introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

