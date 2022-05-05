New Multi-year Task Orders Expand Company’s Market Penetration in Mid-Atlantic

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded new task orders totaling more than $1 million by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for smart mobility, safety and sustainability programs, representing continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting services in a key geographic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005370/en/

Iteris Awarded Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million by Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiatives (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the new multi-year task orders, in addition to continued operations and maintenance activities related to video and data distribution services, Iteris will deliver services including an extensive data portal, real-time truck parking information and weather data services.

The SmarterRoads Data Portal is a one-stop shop for VDOT data, with over 1,300 registered users having access to 30 raw and processed datasets, including information on road conditions, incidents, work zones, and multimodal transportation and asset information such as road signs. Signal data are also accessible to support the connected and automated vehicle industry, third-party enterprises and the traveling public.

Iteris’ truck parking management system allows truckers to see the capacity and current number of spaces available at VDOT truck parking locations. This system allows truckers to more easily find available parking, and gives trucking companies a tool to better plan for breaks along delivery routes and supports department of transportation compliance measures.

Iteris’ weather data services provide data from 97 VDOT weather sensor stations. Data are processed, archived and made available to VDOT’s operations and maintenance staff, as well as VDOT’s traveler information program. VDOT uses these data for situational awareness for traffic management and event preparations.

“We are thrilled that VDOT is demonstrating its continued commitment to improving safety, mobility and sustainability in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, Mobility Operations Services at Iteris. “These initiatives represent the continued expansion of Iteris’ mobility consulting services in the Mid-Atlantic, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption through improved traffic operations.”

