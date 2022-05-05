Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Iteris, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ITI   US46564T1079

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.990 USD   +3.10%
08:33aIteris Awarded Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million by Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiatives
BU
05/04Iteris Awarded New Task Order Funding by Federal Highway Administration to Support Smart Mobility and Accessibility Initiative
BU
05/04Iteris, Inc. Wins New Task Order Funding by Federal Highway Administration to Support Smart Mobility and Accessibility Initiative
CI
Iteris Awarded Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million by Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiatives

05/05/2022 | 08:33am EDT
New Multi-year Task Orders Expand Company’s Market Penetration in Mid-Atlantic

  • Programs leverage Iteris’ smart mobility infrastructure management expertise and resources to support region’s goal of improving safety and mobility for all road users, while increasing sustainability.
  • Iteris will deliver services including an extensive data portal, real-time truck parking information, weather data services, and continued operations and maintenance of video and data distribution services under multiple new task order agreements.
  • Deals represent continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting services in a key geographic market.

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded new task orders totaling more than $1 million by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for smart mobility, safety and sustainability programs, representing continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting services in a key geographic market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005370/en/

Iteris Awarded Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million by Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiatives (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Awarded Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million by Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiatives (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the new multi-year task orders, in addition to continued operations and maintenance activities related to video and data distribution services, Iteris will deliver services including an extensive data portal, real-time truck parking information and weather data services.

The SmarterRoads Data Portal is a one-stop shop for VDOT data, with over 1,300 registered users having access to 30 raw and processed datasets, including information on road conditions, incidents, work zones, and multimodal transportation and asset information such as road signs. Signal data are also accessible to support the connected and automated vehicle industry, third-party enterprises and the traveling public.

Iteris’ truck parking management system allows truckers to see the capacity and current number of spaces available at VDOT truck parking locations. This system allows truckers to more easily find available parking, and gives trucking companies a tool to better plan for breaks along delivery routes and supports department of transportation compliance measures.

Iteris’ weather data services provide data from 97 VDOT weather sensor stations. Data are processed, archived and made available to VDOT’s operations and maintenance staff, as well as VDOT’s traveler information program. VDOT uses these data for situational awareness for traffic management and event preparations.

“We are thrilled that VDOT is demonstrating its continued commitment to improving safety, mobility and sustainability in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, Mobility Operations Services at Iteris. “These initiatives represent the continued expansion of Iteris’ mobility consulting services in the Mid-Atlantic, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption through improved traffic operations.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded task orders and capabilities and benefits of our mobility consulting services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, issues and timing; performance timing and cancellation of task orders; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; and the impact of adverse influences and variances of general economic, political, environmental, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2022
