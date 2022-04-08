Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iteris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITI   US46564T1079

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.800 USD   -1.75%
04/06Iteris Chosen by University of Michigan for Mobility, Safety Project
MT
04/06Iteris Selected by University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative
BU
03/30Iteris Selected by Illinois Department of Transportation for Traffic Signal Coordination and Timing Initiatives
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iteris : ITE Mid-Colonial District Annual Conference

04/08/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Mid-Colonial District (aka District 2) was initially chartered by the Institute of Transportation Engineers on January 1, 1973. The area designated for this District encompasses the states of Delaware, Maryland, the portion of the State of New Jersey south of the northern borders of Burlington and Ocean Counties, Pennsylvania, northern Virginia counties of Arlington, City of Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince WIlliam, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Two Sections have been chartered by the District: the Mid-Atlantic Section (MASITE) and the Washington DC Section (WDCSITE).

Disclaimer

Iteris Inc. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 00:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITERIS, INC.
04/06Iteris Chosen by University of Michigan for Mobility, Safety Project
MT
04/06Iteris Selected by University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute for Smart M..
BU
03/30Iteris Selected by Illinois Department of Transportation for Traffic Signal Coordinatio..
BU
03/25ITERIS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25Anjali Joshi Resigns as Member of the Board of Iteris, Inc. Effective March 31, 2022
CI
03/16Iteris Secures $5 Million Contract From Florida's Transportation Department to Improve ..
MT
03/16Iteris Awarded Contract of up to $5 Million by Florida Department of Transportation for..
BU
03/16Iteris Receives Contract of Up to $5 Million by Florida Department of Transportation fo..
CI
03/09Iteris Unveils Powerful New Asset Management SaaS Solution
BU
03/09Iteris, Inc. Unveils Powerful New Asset Management Saas Solution
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITERIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,72 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ITERIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iteris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Joseph Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Groves CFO, Secretary & Senior Vice President
Joe Reed Chief Technology Officer, SVP & GM-Application
Thomas L. Thomas Director
Gerard M. Mooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITERIS, INC.-30.00%121
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.5.06%2 952
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-26.40%2 657
KMW INC.-20.53%1 072
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-7.56%973
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED14.38%909