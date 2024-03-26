The solution will transform arterial congestion management by identifying where signal performance is compromised without reliance on infrastructure

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the launch of ClearGuide® Signal Trends, a new probe data-based solution for improving signal performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326489358/en/

Iteris Launches New ClearGuide Signal Trends as a Probe-based Option for Improving Intersection Performance (Photo: Business Wire)

Signal Trends complements Iteris’ industry-leading detection and traffic analytics software by enabling agencies to enhance performance at the intersection level without the need for equipment connectivity. The solution is designed to help agencies easily identify maintenance and congestion problems at more intersections, including where they do not yet have traffic sensors or communications infrastructure.

The new solution within ClearGuide provides signal performance data and visualization by region or sub-region, notifies operators of abnormal conditions promptly, eliminates the need for traffic counting studies, and helps agencies better prioritize signal retiming with a data-driven, rather than calendar-based, approach to retiming.

Signal Trends leverages anonymized trajectory data from cloud-connected vehicles to identify when and where there are signal performance issues and how they have changed over time. This enables agencies to make timely adjustments to reduce delays and improve traveler satisfaction.

Signal Trends integrates seamlessly with ClearGuide Roadways, ClearGuide Safety, and ClearGuide SPM. Together these comprehensive diagnostic solutions generate reports, alerts, and recommendations to improve the safety and efficiency of traffic signals and arterials in one user interface. Only Iteris offers both probe Signal Performance Measure (SPM) and Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measure (ATSPM) solutions.

ClearGuide Signal Trends is available to any agency in the United States as a standalone solution, or as a valuable addition to the existing ClearGuide solutions in use today.

“The addition of Signal Trends to the ClearGuide platform allows our customers to instantly see which intersections need attention, across their entire network, so they can prioritize staff time and investments,” said Tiffany Symes, senior director of product management at Iteris. “With Signal Trends, Iteris continues to expand its intersection offerings—that includes vision and radar sensors, connected vehicle technology, curated mobility data, and advanced analytics—to create the industry’s most complete solution for intersection operations, maintenance, and safety.”

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326489358/en/