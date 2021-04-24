Iteris : ITE Mid-Colonial District ITE Annual Meeting

April 26-28, 2021
This will be a virtual meeting
Highlights of the meeting include:
-
Earn up to 11.5 PDH credits
-
Attend a workshop on TSMO
-
Attend our fun virtual social events
Click on the other pages for more details
Questions? Contact the Conference Chair:
Sidney New
mcditeannmeeting@gmail.com
(610) 783-3834
Be sure add our email address to your Safe Sender list.
Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors!
Disclaimer
Iteris Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 00:27:00 UTC.