    ITI

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
  Report
Iteris : ITE Mid-Colonial District ITE Annual Meeting

04/24/2021 | 08:28pm EDT
April 26-28, 2021

This will be a virtual meeting

Highlights of the meeting include:

  • Earn up to 11.5 PDH credits
  • Attend a workshop on TSMO
  • Attend our fun virtual social events

Click on the other pages for more details

Questions? Contact the Conference Chair:

Sidney New

mcditeannmeeting@gmail.com

(610) 783-3834

Be sure add our email address to your Safe Sender list.

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors!

Disclaimer

Iteris Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 00:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 117 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 282 M 282 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 6,77 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Joseph Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Groves CFO, Secretary & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Thomas Chairman
Gerard M. Mooney Independent Director
Laura L. Siegal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERIS, INC.14.34%282
NAVINFO CO., LTD.2.73%5 148
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-34.47%4 453
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.10.63%2 189
KMW INC.-24.41%2 176
NETGEAR, INC.-9.84%1 155
