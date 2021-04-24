Iteris : ITE Mid-Colonial District ITE Annual Meeting

April 26-28, 2021

This will be a virtual meeting

Highlights of the meeting include:

Earn up to 11.5 PDH credits

Attend a workshop on TSMO

Attend our fun virtual social events

Click on the other pages for more details

Questions? Contact the Conference Chair:

Sidney New

mcditeannmeeting@gmail.com

(610) 783-3834

Be sure add our email address to your Safe Sender list.

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors!