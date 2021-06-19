Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Iteris, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ITI   US46564T1079

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
  Report
Iteris : NaTMEC Virtual Event

06/19/2021 | 08:45pm EDT
About NaTMEC 2021

Connecting Travel Monitoring to Transportation System Safety and Mobility

The biennial National Travel Monitoring Exposition and Conference (NaTMEC) provides travel monitoring professionals and transportation data users from around the world opportunities to share knowledge and good practices, exchange ideas, revisit fundamental concepts, learn new processes, procedures and techniques, and see the latest advancements in policy, technology, and equipment.

The goal of the conference is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of multimodal traffic monitoring programs covering motorized, bicyclist, and pedestrian movements to enhance data driven decisions in areas of performance management, planning and design, asset management, safety, and program administration.

Disclaimer

Iteris Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 00:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 3,48 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 89,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 308 M 308 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ITERIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iteris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 7,37 $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Joseph Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Groves CFO, Secretary & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Thomas Chairman
Joe Reed Chief Technology Officer, SVP & GM-Application
Gerard M. Mooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERIS, INC.30.44%308
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-4.06%4 839
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-31.56%4 682
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-10.02%2 507
KMW INC.-28.75%2 016
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-1.00%1 972