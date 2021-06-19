Iteris : NaTMEC Virtual Event

About NaTMEC 2021

Connecting Travel Monitoring to Transportation System Safety and Mobility

The biennial National Travel Monitoring Exposition and Conference (NaTMEC) provides travel monitoring professionals and transportation data users from around the world opportunities to share knowledge and good practices, exchange ideas, revisit fundamental concepts, learn new processes, procedures and techniques, and see the latest advancements in policy, technology, and equipment.

The goal of the conference is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of multimodal traffic monitoring programs covering motorized, bicyclist, and pedestrian movements to enhance data driven decisions in areas of performance management, planning and design, asset management, safety, and program administration.