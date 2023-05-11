Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iteris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITI   US46564T1079

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
4.400 USD   -1.35%
08:33aIteris to Attend B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023
BU
04/27Northland Securities Adjusts Iteris Price Target to $7 From $6, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/27Virginia Department of Transportation Selects Iteris for Traffic Operations Support Services
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iteris to Attend B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023

05/11/2023 | 08:33am EDT
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 24-25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Kerry Shiba are hosting a roundtable discussion with B. Riley Analyst Jeff Van Sinderen on May 24 at 1:45 p.m. PT. They will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 154 M - -
Net income 2023 -12,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ITERIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iteris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Average target price 5,13 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Joseph Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry A. Shiba Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Thomas Director
Todd Kreter Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerard M. Mooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITERIS, INC.41.48%187
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION21.56%1 228
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-6.73%678
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-1.12%324
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.45%188
HERITAGE GLOBAL INC.20.43%108
