Iteris : to Participate at Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference on November 17, 2020

11/05/2020 | 08:33am EST

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the Craig-Hallum 11th Annual Alpha Select Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Douglas Groves will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or Iteris' investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 M - -
Net income 2021 12,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,20 $
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joseph Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas L. Thomas Chairman
Douglas L. Groves CFO, Secretary & Senior Vice President
Gerard M. Mooney Independent Director
Laura L. Siegal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERIS, INC.-18.84%166
ADDSINO CO., LTD.100.29%4 938
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-8.32%4 350
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 435
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.45.06%1 951
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION4.37%1 094
