Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Iteris President and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Kerry Shiba will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at iti@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

