  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iteris, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITI   US46564T1079

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.840 USD   +2.16%
08:31aIteris to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 26, 2022
BU
05/05Iteris Awarded Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million by Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Initiatives
BU
05/05Iteris, Inc. Receives New Task Orders Totaling More Than $1 Million
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iteris to Present at B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 26, 2022

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 25-26, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present on Thursday, May 26 at 1:40 p.m. PT (4:40 p.m. ET), and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,72 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ITERIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iteris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,84 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Joseph Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Groves CFO, Secretary & Senior Vice President
Joe Reed Chief Technology Officer, SVP & GM-Application
Thomas L. Thomas Director
Gerard M. Mooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITERIS, INC.-29.00%120
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.0.12%2 721
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-31.30%2 248
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-19.59%1 965
KMW INC.-22.60%993
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-19.62%837