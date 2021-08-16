Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Iterum Therapeutics plc
  News
  Summary
    ITRM   IE00BF3W0Q35

ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ITRM)
  Report
ITRM Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Iterum Therapeutics plc Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ITRM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/itrm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (3) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/itrm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Iterum you have until October 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
11:02aITRM INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Iterum Therapeu..
BU
10:22aITRM INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Dead..
PR
08/15ITERUM THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Iterum Ther..
PR
08/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) is..
BU
08/13ITERUM THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/13Iterum Therapeutics plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
08/13ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/13ITERUM THERAPEUTICS : Earnings Flash (ITRM) ITERUM THERAPEUTICS Posts Q2 Loss $-..
MT
08/13Iterum Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide..
GL
08/12ITRM NOTICE : Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ite..
BU
Analyst Recommendations on ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Iterum Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey N. Fishman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Judith M. Matthews Chief Financial Officer
Brent K. Ahrens Chairman
Tom Loughman Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Ronald M. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC-29.49%125
MODERNA, INC.273.10%157 333
LONZA GROUP AG26.97%58 556
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.49%47 547
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%32 348
SEAGEN INC.-10.68%28 462