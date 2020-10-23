Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iterum Therapeutics plc    ITRM   IE00BF3W0Q35

ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ITRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:03am EDT

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 26,923,076 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 20,192,307 ordinary shares at a combined effective price to the public of $0.65 per ordinary share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.65 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by Iterum Therapeutics. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its planned New Drug Application submission for oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with quinolone-resistant pathogens, the continued clinical development of sulopenem, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-249432) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and was declared effective by the SEC on October 22, 2020, and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) which became automatically effective on October 22, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which is part of the effective registration statement. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or by email to placements@hcwco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering, the use of proceeds from the offering, the transactions contemplated by the transaction documents, and the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “future,” “potential” or the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Actual future results may be materially different from what is expected due to factors largely outside the Company’s control, including whether the conditions for the closing of the offering will be satisfied, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the Company’s ability to apply for regulatory approval, changes in public policy or legislation, commercialization plans and timelines, if sulopenem is approved, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, the accuracy of the Company’s expectations regarding how far into the future the Company’s cash on hand will fund the Company’s ongoing operations, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the impact of COVID-19 and related responsive measures thereto, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks and uncertainties concerning the outcome, impact, effects and results of the Company’s evaluation of corporate, organizational, strategic, financial and financing alternatives, including the terms, timing, structure, value, benefits and costs of any corporate, organizational, strategic, financial or financing alternative and the Company’s ability to complete one at all, the price of the Company’s securities, the expected use of proceeds from the offering and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT:

Judy Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
312-778-6073
IR@iterumtx.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
12:03aIterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offerin..
GL
10/19UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncompli..
GL
10/19Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and ..
GL
09/30Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem..
GL
09/08Iterum Therapeutics to Present at the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Inve..
GL
09/02Iterum Therapeutics Announces Revised Results of Rights Offering
GL
08/31Iterum Therapeutics Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Rights Of..
GL
08/11Iterum Therapeutics Commences Rights Offering
GL
08/06Iterum Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/13Iterum Therapeutics Informs Shareholders of Record Date for Planned Rights Of..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -43,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 32,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Iterum Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,75 $
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 84,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey N. Fishman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent K. Ahrens Chairman
Benjamin M. Pe Vice President-Operations
Judith M. Matthews Chief Financial Officer
Michael W. Dunne Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC-73.78%25
LONZA GROUP AG62.00%47 011
SEAGEN INC.75.62%34 401
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.64%32 445
CELLTRION, INC.31.22%28 807
MODERNA, INC.262.17%26 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group