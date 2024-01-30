By Dean Seal

Iterum Therapeutics said the clinical trial of its treatment for urinary tract infections met its primary endpoint.

The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that the Phase 3 trial of oral sulopenem in adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority to oral Augmentin, an already-available prescription antibiotic.

Sailaja Puttagunta, the company's chief medical officer, said the trial also delivered consistent results for all key secondary efficacy endpoints.

"These results bring us one step closer to delivering a much-needed oral treatment option for women suffering from uUTIs," Puttagunta said.

Iterum expects to resubmit its novel drug application for oral sulopenem to the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2024.

