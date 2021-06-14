Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iterum Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRM   IE00BF3W0Q35

ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ITRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iterum Therapeutics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

06/14/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 8, 2021, Dr. Shahzad Malik, a director of Iterum Therapeutics plc (the 'Company'), notified the Company of his resignation from the board of directors (the 'Board') of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Malik also served as a member of the Company's compensation and nominating and governance committees. Dr. Malik's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's Board on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company. The Company thanks Dr. Malik for his contributions as a member of its Board and of its compensation and nominating and governance committees. Following Dr. Malik's resignation, the Board approved a decrease in the size of the Board from eight to seven directors and as a result, there is not currently a vacancy on the Board

Other Events

The Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the 'AGM') is currently scheduled to take place on June 16, 2021. However, the Company has decided to adjourn the AGM to take place on June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m., Irish time (10. a.m., Eastern Time) at Block 2, Floor 3, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, Ireland, to allow more opportunity for shareholders to vote on proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2021.

Disclaimer

Iterum Therapeutics plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
04:42pITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
04:42pITERUM THERAPEUTICS  : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment o..
PU
05/28AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Itrm, yext, hpq,
MT
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lose Early Luster Heading into Friday Close
MT
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks' Gains Bracing Broader Market
MT
05/28MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Higher Midday, Ignores Inflation Gauge Spike
MT
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
05/28Wall Street Set for Gains, Buoyed by Improving Jobless Claims
MT
05/28ITERUM THERAPEUTICS  : Gabelli Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics to Hold From Sell
MT
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,95 M - -
Net income 2021 -142 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2021 139x
EV / Sales 2022 22,4x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Iterum Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,25 $
Last Close Price 1,88 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey N. Fishman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Judith M. Matthews Chief Financial Officer
Brent K. Ahrens Chairman
Tom Loughman Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Ronald M. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC90.09%337
MODERNA, INC.109.49%87 874
LONZA GROUP AG16.32%54 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.87%46 658
CELLTRION, INC.-21.73%32 458
SEAGEN INC.-10.60%28 416