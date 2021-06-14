Iterum Therapeutics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 8, 2021, Dr. Shahzad Malik, a director of Iterum Therapeutics plc (the 'Company'), notified the Company of his resignation from the board of directors (the 'Board') of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Malik also served as a member of the Company's compensation and nominating and governance committees. Dr. Malik's resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company's Board on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company. The Company thanks Dr. Malik for his contributions as a member of its Board and of its compensation and nominating and governance committees. Following Dr. Malik's resignation, the Board approved a decrease in the size of the Board from eight to seven directors and as a result, there is not currently a vacancy on the Board

Other Events

The Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the 'AGM') is currently scheduled to take place on June 16, 2021. However, the Company has decided to adjourn the AGM to take place on June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m., Irish time (10. a.m., Eastern Time) at Block 2, Floor 3, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, Ireland, to allow more opportunity for shareholders to vote on proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2021.