  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Itesoft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITE   FR0004026151

ITESOFT

(ITE)
  Summary
Itesoft : Bruntwood Limited choose ITESOFT's AP Automation solution

12/29/2021 | 10:37am EST
We are delighted to announce that Bruntwood Limited, an existing ITESOFT UK client have signed to use Streamline for Invoices. Highlighting their commitment to high quality working practices and reduced environmental impacts. Continuing their journey to a truly outstanding Accounts Payable department.

Who are Bruntwood?

Bruntwood are headquartered in Manchester, with offices in 4 other locations in the North of England. They are committed to creating thriving cities that include:

  • culturally rich workspaces,
  • healthier happier lifestyles,
  • reduced environmental impact and
  • unlocking the true potential in people.

Processing approximately 100,000 invoices a year, Bruntwood are the first ITESOFT UK client to move onto our latest platform. Nick Dunnett, Managing Director of ITESOFT UK had this to say:

It is an honour to be able to extend our existing relationship with Bruntwood at this exciting time for them as they move forward with a new ERP solution. I'm delighted that at this time they have chosen to move from ITESOFT's on premise solution to our Streamline for invoices cloud solution. What is Streamline for Invoices?

Streamline for Invoices is the very latest in Accounts Payable automation. Leveraging 30 years of experience, and more than 250 successful projects, Streamline has been designed to offer the very best in class benefits. Hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud, and combining world class information capture with flexible workflow, granular analytics and a number of other bolt on extras.

The real magic is in the capture, with ITESOFT guaranteeing capture rates of a minimum of 85%. Not only guaranteeing to boost the capture rates, our ability to match supplier details is unbeatable. Making use of a unique master data set of more than 1 million records to ensure that poor master data is no longer a block to automation.

Disclaimer

Itesoft SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20,1 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2021 0,40 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net cash 2021 5,70 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,6%
Chart ITESOFT
Duration : Period :
Itesoft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITESOFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,98 €
Average target price 3,78 €
Spread / Average Target -5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Charpentier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Dufresne Director-Finance & Human Resources
Jean-Philippe Fontana Director-Information Systems & Customer Support
Jean-Luc Saouli Director-Research & Development
Emmanuel Rilhac Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITESOFT35.37%26
ADOBE INC.15.51%270 901
WORKDAY INC.15.10%68 950
AUTODESK, INC.-7.39%62 202
DATADOG, INC.80.23%55 358
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.15%51 908