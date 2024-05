Itesoft is the leading French company for business process digitization and automation software. Its solutions are able to process over a billion documents per year based on a unique combination of the 3 elements required for good business performance: smart document processing, process automation and risk detection. The solutions are implemented in the fields of customer and supplier relations. Developed from the onset using company-developed AI technology, Itesoft's solutions for dematerializing and automating business processes are designed to make said processes more efficient, faster and more secure.

Sector Software