Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Itesoft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITE   FR0004026151

ITESOFT

(ITE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Procure-to-Pay: Optimise your processes, make them more adaptable

09/23/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The changes faced by CFOs are constant whether they are new regulations, acquisitions, mergers, reorganisations, ERP changes…
In this context, having an adaptableProcure-to-Pay process in real time is essential to guarantee operational business continuity, in all circumstances, including during such unpredictable events as the health crisis that is disrupting all interactions and operating methods.

How can we have adaptable processes? Here are our recommendations.

Separate the P2P process from ERP systems

Treating the Procure-to-Pay process as an application, running "outside" of the ERP, is generally seen as a strong measure of agility.

Let's take a real example to illustrate it: a company acquisition. This company will not necessarily have the same accounting information system (IS) as the parent organisation. In this context, only an independent Procure-to-Pay (P2P) process will be able to quickly connect to any new environment without needing to be changed.

And this is exactly what our client Carambar & Co was able to experience: a simple and quick integration of the new companies acquired (Lutti, Terry's Chocolate Company) into their core process.

Combining global practices with local flexibility

Whether it is securing payment deadlines, speeding up accounting closings or monitoring performance in real time, organisations need to manage their supplier invoices faster and faster.

Responding to this topic is even more complicated when we consider the reality of accounting organisations: indeed, if the alignment (of IS, business rules, procedures) is sometimes possible, complying with many business specificities or exceptions is often necessary. Managing this complexity requires processes that are both "shaping" and adaptable, as the Soufflet Group underlines.

"P2P solutions must both be effective in order to guarantee compliance with our procedures, and adaptable to meet the specific needs of some businesses or flows."

Nathalie Peyre, Shared Services Center Director, Soufflet Group

Having a P2P solution based on a BPM engine is therefore essential to guarantee a fully adaptable process. A BPM makes it possible to formalise, integrate and rationalise all the operating modes and all the processes of the organisation. Developing these processes, whether for internal reasons or compliance, then becomes very simple and fast; as well as the activation of these processes on all or some sites.

Discover Streamline for Invoices
The most comprehensive Procure-to-Pay solution

Discover

Adapt, Manage: the winning duo

Measuring the effectiveness of your Procure-to-Pay process is crucial. Especially, in the event of changes as we mentioned here.

In fact, the adaptability and management are two sides of the same coin:
Validating the implementation of a reorganisation - or deciding to adjust it - involves a performance analysis in real time. This through analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) tools embedded in the P2P solution.

Data is the basis of transformation. The digitalisation of the P2P process allows to rely on data to optimise, transform and adapt. And most CFOs understood it well: in 2020 in a context of constant adaptation due to the health crisis, 2 out of 3 financial decision-makers made monitoring their number one priority.


67% of CFOs say that
the search for agility in financial management
was their priority in 2020
Option Finance CFO Digital barometer 2021

As long as a few good practices are followed, the implementation of the digitalisation of the Procure-to-Pay process is a unique opportunity to make your organisation more adaptable and resilient.

The adaptability of the P2P solution, outside any ERP, is now an essential feature. It allows organisations to manage their current business complexity (multi-IS, Multi-sites, business exceptions, etc.) and their future developments (integrating new acquisitions, ERP changes, new regulations…).

To go further:

White Paper: 5 Reasons to Digitalise the Procure-to-Pay Process

Download

Post by Paola Monteverde

Holder of a master's degree in Marketing and Communication and more than 5 years of experience in the B2B sector, Paola joined ITESOFT in 2020. Her great interest in new digital trends and new technologies and her close work with the sales and business development teams, have been a key factor in ITESOFT's growth in the UK.

Other articles

Disclaimer

Itesoft SA published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITESOFT
12:32pPROCURE-TO-PAY : Optimise your processes, make them more adaptable
PU
07/31PROCURE TO PAY : Anticipate regulatory changes to stay in the game!
PU
07/27ITESOFT : 22 July – First half 2021 revenue
PU
06/18PROCURE-TO-PAY : Fighting against fraud is no longer an option
PU
06/07MAXIMUM PROCURE-TO-PAY AUTOMATION : the key to succes!
PU
06/04PROCURE-TO-PAY : The 5 Challenges of Digitalisation
PU
04/19ITESOFT S A : 15 April – 2020 financial results
PU
04/15Itesoft S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
01/25ITESOFT S A : 21 January – Revenue for 2020 fiscal year
PU
01/14ITESOFT S A : 14 January – First half 2021 Financial communication calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,8 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2021 1,00 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2021 6,30 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart ITESOFT
Duration : Period :
Itesoft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITESOFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,30 €
Average target price 3,90 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Charpentier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Dufresne Director-Finance & Human Resources
Jean-Philippe Fontana Director-Information Systems & Customer Support
Jean-Luc Saouli Director-Research & Development
Emmanuel Rilhac Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITESOFT12.24%22
ADOBE INC.25.19%298 265
WORKDAY INC.12.98%67 136
AUTODESK, INC.-7.25%62 970
TWILIO INC.3.10%61 825
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.93%48 597