Ithaca Energy : 2022 YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS (WEBCAST)

With a powerful portfolio, a deep understanding of how to be successful in the North Sea and a clear and confident growth strategy, Ithaca Energy knows what it takes to deliver exceptional shareholder returns.

We recognise that the energy industry is entering a new era, balancing the need for security of domestic supply with the obligation and the commitment to act in responsible manner, as we move towards energy transition. We will lead the way as a new kind of operator. We will combine pragmatism in our operational capabilities and our strong belief in the future of the North Sea to generate sustainable value. Our principles and operations are guided by our responsibilities to the environment, our workforce, our communities and our investors.