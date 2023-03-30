Advanced search
    ITH   GB00BPJHV584

ITHACA ENERGY PLC

(ITH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-03-29 am EDT
154.60 GBX   +0.59%
02:11aIthaca Energy : today announces its audited full year results for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02:11aIthaca Energy : 2022 year end financial results (webcast)
PU
02:10aEarnings Flash (ITH.L) ITHACA ENERGY Reports FY22 Revenue $2.6B
MT
Ithaca Energy : 2022 YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS (WEBCAST)

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
With a powerful portfolio, a deep understanding of how to be successful in the North Sea and a clear and confident growth strategy, Ithaca Energy knows what it takes to deliver exceptional shareholder returns.

We recognise that the energy industry is entering a new era, balancing the need for security of domestic supply with the obligation and the commitment to act in responsible manner, as we move towards energy transition. We will lead the way as a new kind of operator. We will combine pragmatism in our operational capabilities and our strong belief in the future of the North Sea to generate sustainable value. Our principles and operations are guided by our responsibilities to the environment, our workforce, our communities and our investors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ithaca Energy plc published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 582 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
Net income 2022 2 215 M 1 631 M 1 631 M
Net Debt 2022 1 459 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 603 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 10,4%
Managers and Directors
Alan Bruce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain Clifford Scoobie Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gilad Myerson Executive Chairman
Rachel Stanley GM-Energy Transition, Technology & Innovation
Brian Winton GM-Operations, Projects & Decommissioning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITHACA ENERGY PLC-15.47%1 917
VINCI11.91%62 651
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.91%36 483
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.52%35 743
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED23.92%24 226
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.11%23 512
