(Alliance News) - Ithaca Energy PLC on Wednesday said impairment charges drove a decline in interim profit but noted production growth.

The London-based North Sea oil and gas operator said pretax profit in the six months to June 30 fell to USD248.7 million from USD1.74 billion a year prior, mainly due to an impairment charge of USD328.4 million.

Revenue was down 6.7% to USD1.25 billion from USD1.34 billion the year before, partly driven by "changes in over lift and under lift positions" and "lower commodity prices", Ithaca said.

Production grew by 14% to USD75,755 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 66,685 in the first half of 2022.

The company declared an interim dividend of USD0.1321 per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Looking ahead, Ithaca reaffirmed its production guidance for the full year of around 68,000 and 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Shares in Ithaca were down 0.5% at 163.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

