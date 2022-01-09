Log in
    ITHMR   BH000A0J2499

ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.

(ITHMR)
Ithmaar B S C : Bank announces Thimaar Millionaire

01/09/2022 | 05:38am EST
09 Jan 2022

MANAMA, BAHRAIN- 9 January 2022 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, presented US$1 million grand prize to Bahraini mother of two, Fatema Al Alawi. Al Alawi won the Thimaar prize draw for the month of December.
The draw was held remotely at the Bank's headquarters in Seef Tower and supervised by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT), as well as external auditors BDO Bahrain and the Bank's own internal auditors.
"On behalf of all of us at Ithmaar Bank, we congratulate Fatema and her family," said Ithmaar Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Hakeem Al Mutawa. "We are pleased to be able to bring so much joy to so many families in Bahrain. The Thimaar scheme is not only designed to encourage responsible financial behavior by making saving more rewarding, but the prizes also have the potential to change lives," he said.
"The main reasons why I bank with Ithmaar Bank for the past 15 years is its courteous and friendly customer service. The branch staff are very kind, helpful, attentive and are always available when I require any assistance," said Al Alawi.
"When I received the call from the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank, I felt so great with his welcoming and passing the wonderful news. This phone call came as a pleasant surprise to me as I didn't expect it at all," said Al Alawi. "Alhamdulillah, this is one of the many blessings of Allah. I will invest the prize amount for the future of my daughters, and I thank Ithmaar Bank for giving me this great chance to win this prize of Thimaar," she said.
"At Ithmaar Bank, we remain committed to improving our services and rewarding our loyal customers. Ithmaar Bank offers the highest number of prizes of any similar scheme in Bahrain, making Thimaar account one of the most rewarding saving schemes in the Kingdom," said Al Mutawa. "This helps provide additional incentives for savers. Additionally, these potentially life changing prizes can be won with a minimum of BD30 deposit only," he said.
During 2021, a total of 2,271 prizes were awarded, the most offered by any bank in Bahrain. Customers were able to win US$1 million grand prize, six quarterly prizes worth US$100,000 each, along with many more cash prizes.
Customers can instantly open a Thimaar account directly from their mobile phones, without the need to physically visit a branch. Bahraini and non-Bahraini residents can securely open new accounts in just a few minutes by simply downloading Ithmaar Bank's Mobile App.
Thimaar, Arabic for fruits or harvest, is a prize-based saving account that Ithmaar Bank introduced to help encourage its customers to save. The Thimaar account was designed to encourage people to adopt a more responsible saving pattern by offering cash prizes, along with an expected profit rate.
Every BD30 maintained as an average balance qualifies Thimaar account holders to enter the monthly draws. The more customers save, and the longer they maintain balances in multiples of BD30, the more opportunities they have to win.
Customers can view the winners list by visiting the Bank's website at: www.ithmaarbank.com/thimaar
-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 10:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
