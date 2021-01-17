Ithmaar B S C : Bank announces Thimaar millionaire

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 17 January 2021 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced today that Amna Jamal Al Ahmed, a Bahraini lady who recently graduated from the university, won the US$1,000,000 Thimaar Grand Prize.

The Thimaar Grand Prize draw was held remotely at the Bank's headquarters in Seef district and was coordinated and supervised by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT), as well as external auditors BDO Bahrain and the Bank's own internal auditors.

'I am thrilled to win the grand prize of Thimaar, which will surely change my life,' said Amna Al Ahmed. 'I received a phone call from the Bank informing me that I won US$1 million. I honestly couldn't believe it- this is a big surprise for me,' she said.

'I would like to thank the Bank for offering us so many chances of winning such valuable prizes. 'I will continue to save more and will also encourage my friends and family to open a Thimaar account, especially now that the account can be easily opened from the comfort of their mobile phones through the Bank's mobile application,' she said.

'On behalf of all of us at Ithmaar Bank, we congratulate Amna Al Ahmed and her family, and all the other Thimaar winners,' said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'We are pleased to be able to bring so much happiness to so many families in Bahrain,' said Abdul Rahim. 'The Thimaar scheme, now in its eleventh year, is not only designed to encourage responsible financial behaviour by making saving more rewarding, the prizes also have life changing potential,' he said.

'Ithmaar Bank is committed to becoming the retail bank of choice,' said Abdul Rahim. 'Prize-based savings accounts are now an essential product for all retail banks, and it has become increasingly challenging for banks to find new ways to differentiate their products,' said Abdul Rahim. 'For instance, the Thimaar scheme, offers the highest chances of winning of any comparable product in Bahrain, and has become one of the most rewarding saving schemes in the Kingdom, which is an extremely attractive prospect for savers,' he said.

Thimaar, Arabic for fruits or harvest, is a prize-based saving account that Ithmaar Bank introduced to help encourage its customers to save. In 2020, the Bank announced it distributed more than US$26 million in prizes to almost 29,000 customers, in the ten years since it launched Thimaar. This year's Thimaar prizes include many more surprises, which will be revealed soon.

Every BD30 maintained as an average balance qualifies Thimaar account holders to enter the monthly draws. The more customers save, and the longer they maintain balances in multiples of BD30, the more opportunities they have to win.

Customers can view the winners list by visiting the Bank's website at: www.ithmaarbank.com/thimaar

