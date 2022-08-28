Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Ithmaar Holding B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITHMR   BH000A0J2499

ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.

(ITHMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-07-26
0.0470 USD   -9.62%
09:41aITHMAAR B S C : Bank announces half-year profits
PU
08/17ITHMAAR B S C : Opens the nominations for BOD membership
PU
08/09ITHMAAR B S C : Changes of BOD meeting date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ithmaar B S C : Bank announces half-year profits

08/28/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Aug 2022

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 28 August 2022 - Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic bank, reported profits for the first half of the year as it announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

The announcement, by Ithmaar Bank Chairman His Royal Highness Prince Amr Al Faisal, follows the review and approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank's consolidated financial results.

The results show a net profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank for the three-month period ended 30 June 2022 of BD1.30 million compared to the net profit of BD0.38 million reported for the same period in 2021, mainly due to increase in core income. Total profit for the three-month period ended 30 June 2022 was BD2.02 million, compared to a net profit of BD1.86 million for the same period in 2021, mainly due to increase in core income.

The results also show a net profit attributable to equity holders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 of BD1.49 million, compared to a net profit of BD0.53 million for the same period in 2021. Total profit for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 was BD3.52 million, compared to a net profit of BD3.41 million for the same period in 2021.

"On behalf of the Ithmaar Bank Board of Directors, I am pleased to report that the Bank continues to report profits for the year as it starts its next phase of evolution as an exclusively corporate-focused Islamic bank," said HRH Prince Amr. "This new phase marks an important milestone in the Group's transformation, and adds to our decades-long history as key pioneers of the region's Islamic banking and finance industry," he said.

This follows completion of the transaction on 7 July 2022, which involved Ithmaar Holding, Ithmaar Bank's parent company, selling some of its key assets in Bahrain, including Ithmaar Bank's consumer banking business as well as Ithmaar Holdings' ownership stake in BBK and Solidarity Group Holding, to Al Salam Bank. Following the transaction, which was approved by Ithmaar Holding shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 17 March 2022, Ithmaar Bank will continue as a CBB-licensed Islamic bank that is wholly-owned by Ithmaar Holding and specialised in Corporate Banking and related services. The assets and liabilities subject to the above transaction have been presented separately as 'held-for-sale' in the consolidated financial information in accordance with the relevant accounting standards.

Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer said the latest financial results show that the Bank is building its new growth phase on strong footing, and is perfectly positioned to best capitalise on the exciting challenges and growth opportunities that lie ahead in the corporate banking space in the Kingdom of Bahrain and ample Islamic financial sector opportunities in Pakistan.

"The result show that the Bank's share of income from unrestricted investment accounts as a Mudarib for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 increased to BD36.21 million, a 84 percent increase compared to the BD19.70 million reported for the same period last year," said Abdul Rahim.

"Total owners' equity decreased to BD33.16 million as at 30 June 2022, a 24.2 percent decrease from BD43.73 million as at 31 December 2021," said Abdul Rahim. "This is largely due to the Bank being significantly impacted by foreign exchange rate movements from its subsidiary in Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited, with the Pakistan Rupee-US Dollar parity depreciating significantly during the year resulting from strengthening of US Dollar against other global currencies, coupled with the political situation in Pakistan," he said.

Back to Latest News

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 13:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.
09:41aITHMAAR B S C : Bank announces half-year profits
PU
08/17ITHMAAR B S C : Opens the nominations for BOD membership
PU
08/09ITHMAAR B S C : Changes of BOD meeting date
PU
08/09ITHMAAR B S C : تغيير موعد ا&#..
PU
07/05ITHMAAR B S C : Bank inaugurates new Main Branch, exclusively for corporate and SME custom..
PU
06/06ITHMAAR B S C : تنويه من الش&#..
PU
06/06ITHMAAR B S C : Notification from the company
PU
05/14Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/28ITHMAAR B S C : Changes of BOD meeting date
PU
04/06ITHMAAR B S C : Three-year old wins BD100,000 Thimaar quarterly grand prize
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 406 M - -
Net income 2021 38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Abdul Rahim Chief Executive Officer
Amr Mohammed Al-Faisal Al-Saud Chairman
Balu Tiruvilandur Ramamurthy Head-Compliance & Anti Money Laundering
Abdulellah Ebrahim Mohamed Al-Qassimi Independent Non-Executive Director
Zamil Abdullah Al-Zamil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.-28.79%137
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK10.87%84 347
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.19.52%27 015
ALINMA BANK59.85%20 389
BANK ALBILAD56.49%14 480
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-0.58%11 784