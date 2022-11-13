Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Ithmaar Holding B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITHMR   BH000A0J2499

ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.

(ITHMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-11-06
0.0480 USD   +2.13%
11:52aIthmaar B S C : Bank announces third quarter results
PU
09/28Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. Announces Board Appointments
CI
09/13Ithmaar B S C : Public Disclosure – 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ithmaar B S C : Bank announces third quarter results

11/13/2022 | 11:52am EST
13 Nov 2022

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 13 November 2022 - Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic bank, reported profits for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022.

The announcement, by Ithmaar Bank Chairman His Royal Highness Prince Amr Al Faisal, follows the review and approval of the Board of Directors of the Bank's consolidated financial results.

The results show a net profit attributable to equity holders of the Bank for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022 of BD9.90 million compared to the net loss of BD3.16 million reported for the same period in 2021, mainly due to increase in core income. Total profit for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022 was BD11.69 million, compared to a net loss of BD2.07 million for the same period in 2021, mainly due to increase in core income.

The results also show a net profit attributable to equity holders for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 of BD11.39 million, compared to a net loss of BD2.62 million for the same period in 2021. Total profit for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 was BD15.21 million, compared to a net profit of BD1.34 million for the same period in 2021.

"On behalf of the Ithmaar Bank Board of Directors, I am pleased to report that the Bank continues to report profits for the year as it has started the next phase of growth as an exclusively corporate-focused Islamic bank," said HRH Prince Amr. "This new phase marks an important milestone in the Group's transformation, and adds to our decades-long history as key pioneers of the region's Islamic banking and finance industry," he said.

This follows completion of the transaction on 7 July 2022, which involved Ithmaar Holding, Ithmaar Bank's parent company, selling some of its key assets in Bahrain, including Ithmaar Bank's consumer banking business as well as Ithmaar Holdings' ownership stake in BBK and Solidarity Group Holding, to Al Salam Bank. Following the transaction, which was approved by Ithmaar Holding shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 17 March 2022, Ithmaar Bank continues to operate as a CBB-licensed Islamic bank that is wholly-owned by Ithmaar Holding and specialised in Corporate Banking and related services.

The latest financial results show that the Bank is building its new growth phase on strong footing, and is perfectly positioned to best capitalise on the exciting challenges and growth opportunities that lie ahead in the corporate banking space in the Kingdom of Bahrain and ample Islamic financial sector opportunities in Pakistan.

The result show that the Bank's share of income from unrestricted investment accounts as a Mudarib for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 increased to BD54.42 million, an 85 percent increase compared to the BD29.46 million reported for the same period last year.

Total owners' equity decreased to BD32.10 million as at 30 September 2022, a 27 percent decrease from BD43.73 million as at 31 December 2021. This is largely due to the Bank being significantly impacted by foreign exchange rate movements from its subsidiary in Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited, with the Pakistan Rupee-US Dollar parity depreciating significantly during the year resulting from strengthening of US Dollar against other global currencies, coupled with the political situation in Pakistan.

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 16:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
