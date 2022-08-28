Ithmaar B S C : Financial Statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.
08/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
ITHMAAR BANK B.S.C. (C)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Contents
Pages
Independent auditor's review report
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
Interim condensed consolidated income statement
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in owners' equity
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in restricted
investment accounts
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information
Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the Board of Directors of Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (c)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (c) (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement for the three and six month periods then ended, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in owners' equity, cash flows and changes in restricted investment accounts for the six month period then ended and explanatory notes. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in note 2 to this interim condensed consolidated financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in note 2 to this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 15:40:04 UTC.