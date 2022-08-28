Log in
    ITHMR   BH000A0J2499

ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.

(ITHMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-07-26
0.0470 USD   -9.62%
Ithmaar B S C : Financial Statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

08/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
ITHMAAR BANK B.S.C. (C)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

1

ITHMAAR BANK B.S.C. (C)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Contents

Pages

Independent auditor's review report

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

4

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in owners' equity

6 - 7

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

8

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in restricted

investment accounts

9

- 10

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

11

- 27

2

Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the Board of Directors of Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (c)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (c) (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement for the three and six month periods then ended, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in owners' equity, cash flows and changes in restricted investment accounts for the six month period then ended and explanatory notes. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in note 2 to this interim condensed consolidated financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in note 2 to this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Elias Abi Nakhoul

Partner's registration number: 196 PricewaterhouseCoopers M.E Limited Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

28 August 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers M.E Limited, Office no. 4701, Building no. 1459, Road no. 4626,

Block no. 346, P.O. Box 60771, Manama/Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, Floor 47, West Tower,

Bahrain Financial Harbour, T: +973 17 118800, F: +973 17 540556, www.pwc.com/me, CR no. 47378

3

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (C)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(Expressed in thousands of Bahraini Dinars unless otherwise stated)

Note

At 30 June 2022

At 31 December 2021

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and balances with banks and central banks

3

240,933

196,839

Commodity and other placements with banks,

financial and other institutions

4

30,010

70,290

Murabaha and other financings

5

943,560

1,270,306

Musharaka financing

6

583,976

537,505

Sukuk and investment securities

7

711,277

893,129

Investment in associates

8

1,433

2,456

Assets acquired for leasing

1,206

147,716

Other assets

9

61,641

63,834

Investment in real estate

4,104

2,467

Development properties

65,551

64,632

Fixed assets

44,253

55,682

Intangible assets

10,081

22,643

2,698,025

3,327,499

Assets classified as held for sale

18

582,038

-

Total assets

3,280,063

3,327,499

LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF UNRESTRICTED INVESTMENT

ACCOUNTHOLDERS AND TOTAL EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Customers' current accounts

701,392

726,981

Due to banks, financial and other institutions

526,817

526,603

Due to investors

77,685

420,047

Other liabilities

127,419

135,544

1,433,313

1,809,175

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified

as held for sale

18

66,372

-

Total liabilities

1,499,685

1,809,175

Equity of unrestricted investment accountholders

11

936,662

1,421,392

Equity of unrestricted investment accountholders directly

associated with assets classified as held for sale

11,18

762,634

-

Total equity of unrestricted investment accountholders

1,699,296

1,421,392

Total liabilities and equity of unrestricted investment

accountholders

3,198,981

3,230,567

Share capital

12

100,000

100,000

Reserves

(52,182)

(40,120)

Accumulated losses

(14,656)

(16,150)

Total owners' equity

33,162

43,730

Non-controlling interest

47,920

53,202

Total Equity

81,082

96,932

Total liabilities, equity of unrestricted investment

accountholders and total equity

3,280,063

3,327,499

This interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 August 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

HRH Prince Amr Mohamed Al Faisal

Elham Hasan

Ahmed Abdul Rahim

Chairman

Director

CEO

The notes 1 to 18 on pages 11 to 27 form an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial information.

4

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (C)

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

(Expressed in thousands of Bahraini Dinars unless otherwise stated)

Six months ended

Three months ended

Note

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

INCOME

Income from unrestricted investment accounts

71,012

39,582

43,786

22,476

Less: return to unrestricted investment

accountholders and impairment provisions

(34,799)

(19,883)

(22,798)

(10,251)

Group's share of income from unrestricted

investment accounts as a Mudarib

36,213

19,699

20,988

12,225

Income from murabaha and other financings

10,610

18,360

4,660

9,116

Income from sukuk and investment securities

16,760

22,171

8,185

11,635

Other income

8,237

10,032

4,013

4,520

Total income

71,820

70,262

37,846

37,496

Less: profit paid to banks, financial and

other institutions - net

(27,815)

(30,180)

(14,034)

(14,764)

Operating income

44,005

40,082

23,812

22,732

EXPENSES

Administrative and general expenses

(27,270)

(27,574)

(13,650)

(15,417)

Depreciation and amortization

(4,350)

(4,470)

(2,146)

(2,050)

Total expenses

(31,620)

(32,044)

(15,796)

(17,467)

Net income before provision for

impairment and overseas taxation

12,385

8,038

8,016

5,265

(Reversal of)/provision for impairment - net

10

246

4,046

(892)

690

Net income before overseas taxation

12,631

12,084

7,124

5,955

Overseas taxation

(8,765)

(6,475)

(5,294)

(3,275)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

3,866

5,609

1,830

2,680

Net results from discontinued operations

18

(344)

(2,201)

190

(819)

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

3,522

3,408

2,020

1,861

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

Non-controlling interests

Basic and diluted earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share - continuing operations

1,494

534

1,298

381

2,028

2,874

722

1,480

3,522

3,408

2,020

1,861

14

Fils 1.49

Fils 0.53

Fils 1.30

Fils 0.38

14

Fils 1.84

Fils 2.74

Fils 1.11

Fils 1.20

This interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 28 August 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

HRH Prince Amr Mohamed Al Faisal

Elham Hasan

Ahmed Abdul Rahim

Chairman

Director

CEO

The notes 1 to 18 on pages 11 to 27 form an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial information.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 15:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
