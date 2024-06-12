MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 11 June 2024 - Ithmaar Holding, a Bahrain-based holding company that is licensed and regulated as an investment firm by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market ((Trading symbol: ITHMR)) announced today (ed note 11/06/2024) the appointment of Maysan Almaskati as the Chief Executive Officer of Ithmaar Holding and the Company's two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ithmaar Bank and IB Capital.

The announcement by Ithmaar Holding's Chairman, His Royal Highness Prince Amr Al Faisal, followed the formal approval of the CBB on the appointment.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Maysan as the Chief Executive Officer of Ithmaar Holding, Ithmaar Bank and IB Capital," said HRH Prince Amr. " Maysan has held several key positions at Ithmaar. In each role, he has demonstrated exceptional commitment and

"Maysan has played an instrumental role in leading the group during the challenging local, regional and international market conditions," said HRH Prince Amr. "We are confident that, in his new role, he will continue to deliver tremendous value to Ithmaar Group and his contributions will reinforce the management of the Group's business," he said.

Prior to his appointment as Ithmaar CEO, Mr. Almaskati was Head of Business Banking Group of Ithmaar Bank. Prior to that, he held a number of senior positions with local and regional investment firms. He has over 24 years of investment and banking experience. Mr. Almaskati has been with the Ithmaar Bank since 2019 and he represents Ithmaar Holding on a number of boards.

