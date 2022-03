Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") Results

To: Bahrain Bourse; and

: Dubai Financial Market

The EGM of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. was held today Thursday, 17 March 2022, at 01:30 p.m., electronically through Zoom videoconferencing application with a quorum of 53.33% being achieved.

The following items in the agenda of the EGM have been approved: