Ithmaar B S C : Two Ithmaar Bank customers win US100,000 each in third Thimaar quarterly draw

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 10 October 2021 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, distributed the third Thimaar quarterly prizes for the year and presented two Bahrainis, Mahmood Abdulaziz and Mohamed Merghani Elmahi, US$100,000 each.

The draw was held remotely at the Bank's headquarters in Seef Tower and supervised by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT), as well as external auditors BDO Bahrain and the Bank's own internal auditors.

"I am excited to win the US$100,000 quarterly prize of Thimaar, especially that I have recently retired," said Mahmood , a father of three "I received a phone call from the Bank informing me that I won the prize. Honestly, it didn't expect it and I hesitated to believe it," he said.

"I've been banking with Ithmaar Bank for more than 25 years," said Mahmood. "Back then, it was called Faysal Islamic Bank and they had a branch in Manama," he said.

"Winning US$100,000 is a true blessing, particularly when one is still relatively young," said Elmahi. "In these challenging economic times, this win comes at the perfect time for me and it will help me with my marriage plans, particularly as I recently got engaged," he said.

"I've always been interested in saving and investing for the future," said Mohamed Elmahi. "I've never won any cash prizes, and winning with Ithmaar Bank is really a dream come true," he said.

"On behalf of all of us at Ithmaar Bank, I congratulate Mahmood and Mohamed and their families on winning the third Thimaar quarterly prizes. I take this opportunity, also, to congratulate all other Thimaar winners," said Ithmaar Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Hakeem Al Mutawa.

"Thimaar savings account incentivises saving and investing for the future and we are truly honoured to be part of this journey with our customers," said Al Mutawa. The Thimaar scheme, offers the highest chances of winning of any comparable product in Bahrain, which is an extremely attractive prospect for savers," he said.

"In line with the Bank's customer-centric commitment to delivering a superior banking service, we are continuously improving our Thimaar savings account," said Al Mutawa. "We noticed an obvious customer demand for increased chances to win large cash prizes for prize-based saving accounts, and we restructured Thimaar accordingly," he said.

Ithmaar Bank offers the highest number of prizes of any similar scheme in Bahrain, making Thimaar account one of the most rewarding saving schemes in the Kingdom. With the grand prize of US$1 million prize coming up this year, our forthcoming winner will be another Thimaar millionaire. These potentially life changing prizes can be won with a minimum of BD30 deposit, and the more you save and the longer you wait the bigger your chances

Customers can instantly open a Thimaar account directly from their mobile phones, without the need to physically visit a branch. Bahraini and non-Bahraini residents can securely open new accounts in just a few minutes by simply downloading Ithmaar Bank's Mobile App.

This year, a total of 2,271 prizes will be awarded, the most offered by any bank in Bahrain. Throughout the year, customers are able to win US$1 million grand prize, six quarterly prizes worth US$100,000 each, along with many more cash prizes.

Thimaar, Arabic for fruits or harvest, is a prize-based saving account that Ithmaar Bank introduced to help encourage its customers to save. The Thimaar account was designed to encourage people to adopt a more responsible saving pattern by offering cash prizes, along with an expected profit rate.