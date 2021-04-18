Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Ithmaar Holding B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITHMR   BH000A0J2499

ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.

(ITHMR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ithmaar B S C : Bank and the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf launch monthly payment project for the "Zakat and Sadaqat Fund"

04/18/2021 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 18 April 2021 -Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced that is has started collaborating with the Zakat and Sadaqat Fund of Bahrain's Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf to streamline Zakat and Sadaqat monthly payments in the Kingdom.
The collaboration will allow the Bank's customers to easily pay Zakat and Sadaqat directly into the Ministry's Zakat and Sadaqat Fund. The transfers can be completed through standing orders, direct debit or online transfers as part of the monthly payment project.
On this occasion, the Assistant Undersecretary for Islamic Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf, Dr. Mohamed Taher Al-Qattan emphasised the keenness of the Zakat and Sadaqat Fund to establish a true partnership between the private sector, to improve the performance of companies concerned with the third pillar of Islam, to truly exercise its charitable role towards the community and to encourage social solidarity that develops a sense of compassion and unity. Al-Qattan also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the continuous contributions of Ithmaar Bank to the Fund's projects, as it is one of the main collaborators in the Zakat and Sadaqat Fund, pointing out that the cooperation will eventually help support family's requirements and needs and contributes to their financial stability.
The Zakat and Sadaqat Fund is the approved authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain to disburse and collect Zakat and Sadaqat and aims to increase the level of awareness of the obligation of Zakat. In addition to developing the sources of Zakat and Sadaqat, it also maintains mechanisms for collecting and disbursing Zakat, in addition to meeting the needs of the needy. The public can view all the projects launched by the Fund through the website www.zakafund.bh, and participate in making suggestions and provide opinion's that contributes in developing the Fund's goals.
'We are proud to be the first Bank in Bahrain that facilitates and streamlines the Zakat and Sadaqat transfer payments for our customers through the monthly payment project,' said Ithmaar Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Hakeem Al Mutawa. 'Our customers will now be able to transfer funds to the Zakat and Sadaqat Fund digitally directly through their mobile phones, tablets, laptops or other internet-connected devices at any time. If they must, they can also do so by visiting any of our branches,' he said.
'This collaboration with the Ministry aims to help make our customers' transactions much easier,' said Al Mutawa. 'As we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, customers turn to digital platforms to conduct their transactions and expect the banking services to be available at their fingertips, with immediate, anytime access,' he said.
'As a pioneering Islamic retail bank, Ithmaar Bank has long-recognised the important role we must play in supporting the community in which we operate,' said Al Mutawa. 'This is a responsibility we have always taken very seriously, and it has helped shape the Bank's progress and growth over the years. This collaboration with the Ministry will help raise the public awareness on the importance of Zakat as a religious mandate, which will help further strengthen social solidarity in the Kingdom and contribute to the continuous support for the community,' he said.
'This is, in fact, one of our key objectives as an Islamic retail bank and helps ensure that we continue to play a real and meaningful role in developing our community, helping those in need and contributing to our society's growth and prosperity,' said Al Mutawa. 'It defines us as a corporate entity,' he said.
'Ithmaar Bank also fulfils its responsibility towards the community by focusing on economic growth, social development and environmental protection,' said Al Mutawa. 'Throughout the years, we remain committed to applying best practices in corporate governance through the adoption of principles such as integrity, honesty, transparency, accountability and adherence to Islamic Sharia principles,' he said.

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 18 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 10:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.
06:41aITHMAAR B S C  : Bank and the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf laun..
PU
04/06ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank to fast-track Murabaha transactions following key Bahrain ..
PU
04/04ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank offers advanced salary exclusively for mobile app users
PU
03/16ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank launches special financing offers for Deerat Al Oyoun phas..
PU
02/18ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank reports 2020 financial results, continues stable, customer..
PU
02/15Stock market operator Euronext hires UBS' Novelli as new chairman
RE
01/20ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank offers Thimaar account holders over US$4 million total pri..
PU
01/17ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank announces Thimaar millionaire
PU
2020ITHMAAR B S C  : Bank announces third quarter results, continues its focus on cu..
PU
2020ITHMAAR B S C  : BBK and Ithmaar Holding sign acquisition plans MoU
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 312 M - -
Net income 2020 -41,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 32,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ahmed Abdulrahim Chief Executive Officer
Amr Mohammed Al-Faisal Al-Saud Chairman
Yousif Abdulla Al-Khan Head-Information Technology & Administration
Balu Tiruvilandur Ramamurthy Head-Compliance & Anti Money Laundering
Abdulellah Ebrahim Mohamed Al-Qassimi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C.-4.29%195
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK26.41%65 285
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.17.31%20 031
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.37%11 813
ALINMA BANK9.52%9 449
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)0.04%9 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ